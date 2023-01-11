Read full article on original website
Carol Grady
4d ago
Its not about any money it's about RESPECT! That's the problem kids getting passes when they do or say horrible things. In the 60's -70's totally different Era and time things have changed entirely and you know it he didn't cry about but his parents were hurt for their child as you would be if it had happened to yours. Think about it!! It's not always about money did you see them mention that! I didn't...
Reply
5
Grand Rapids politics are a hotbed of controversy and drama. From city council meetings to mayoral races, the city is constantly in a state of turmoil. One of the biggest issues facing the city is the ongoing debate over police reform. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, many residents are calling for significant changes to the way the police department operates. Some want to see more accountability for officers who engage in misconduct, while others want to see a complete overhaul of the department's training and hiring practices.
Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Under Scrutiny
The role of the police in any community is crucial in maintaining safety and order. In Grand Rapids, Michigan, the police department plays a vital role in ensuring the well-being of its residents and visitors. However, recent events have brought the actions and conduct of the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) under scrutiny. It is important to examine the impact of the GRPD on the community and the steps that are being taken to address any concerns.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
