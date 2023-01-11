ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenison, MI

Comments / 9

Carol Grady
4d ago

Its not about any money it's about RESPECT! That's the problem kids getting passes when they do or say horrible things. In the 60's -70's totally different Era and time things have changed entirely and you know it he didn't cry about but his parents were hurt for their child as you would be if it had happened to yours. Think about it!! It's not always about money did you see them mention that! I didn't...

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noah Keener

The Controversy On Politics In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids politics are a hotbed of controversy and drama. From city council meetings to mayoral races, the city is constantly in a state of turmoil. One of the biggest issues facing the city is the ongoing debate over police reform. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, many residents are calling for significant changes to the way the police department operates. Some want to see more accountability for officers who engage in misconduct, while others want to see a complete overhaul of the department's training and hiring practices.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

West Godwin Elementary turned into mini medical school

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan elementary school was turned into a mini medical school on Wednesday. Students at West Godwin Elementary School were taught by doctors and other staff from University of Michigan Health-West. There were eight different stations for students to visit, with each student getting a...
WYOMING, MI
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy

In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Ex-teachers to control education agenda in Lansing

Five years ago, Dayna Polehanki was the only K-12 educator on the state Senate Education Committee. It had been at least 10 years since a career educator served on the committee, Polehanki lamented at the time.Now Polehanki, a Democrat and former English teacher from Livonia, leads the committee. Three other legislative panels that control education policy and spending also are newly under the leadership of former teachers, giving them unprecedented power...
LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts

Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
JENISON, MI
Noah Keener

Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Under Scrutiny

The role of the police in any community is crucial in maintaining safety and order. In Grand Rapids, Michigan, the police department plays a vital role in ensuring the well-being of its residents and visitors. However, recent events have brought the actions and conduct of the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) under scrutiny. It is important to examine the impact of the GRPD on the community and the steps that are being taken to address any concerns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan history: Sen. Warren Hooper shot, killed 78 year ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Sen. Warren Hooper was traveling from Lansing to his home in Albion on Jan. 11, 1945, when he was shot and killed.Investigators suspected that members of Detroit's Purple Gang were involved. Despite the investigation, the Republican senator's case remains unsolved to this day. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Hooper was killed days before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury regarding a bribe in horse racing. At the time, former state treasurer and Republican Frank McKay was named in three federal grand jury probes, and Hooper's testimony would have implicated McKay.A...
ALBION, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy