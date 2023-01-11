Read full article on original website
kosu.org
Headlines: Walters wants licenses revoked, New AG gets to work & NOAA’s new leadership
New State Superintendent immediately calls for revoking license of two teachers. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt is reshaping two state boards. (KOSU) Stitt’s office clarifies reason for changes at State Board of Education. (Tulsa World) Critics express concerns over changes at State Board of Education. (NewsOK) Veterans Board changes come...
News On 6
Governor Stitt Announces Changes To His Administration
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced changes to his administration just days after his inauguration. The Governor announced the new makeup of the State Board of Education. Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5 will have new board members. Sarah Lepak will continue to represent District 2. Suzanne Reynolds will serve as...
madillrecord.net
Miller named to Parole Board
Retired Judge Richard Miller of Madill has been named to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board by the Court of Criminal Appeals. Miller was serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Tishomingowhenhewasfirst appointed Associate District Judge for Marshall County in 1986. He served nearly three decades before retiring in 2017, and since that time he has served as municipal judge for the cities of Madill and Tishomingo.
city-sentinel.com
Joe Dorman of Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy Praises Gov. Stitt's choice of Deb Shropshire to Lead Oklahoma Human Services
Oklahoma City – The chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) said Gov. Kevin Stitt made “one of his best decisions as governor” by appointing Dr. Deb Shropshire, M.D., to be executive director of Oklahoma Human Services. “I can’t imagine a single child...
Oklahoma Senator Files Resolution To Prevent Ukrainian Troops From Training In State
A state senator is attempting to prevent Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma. Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm filed a resolution to reject bringing troops to Oklahoma after Russian officials said it could result in “unpredictable consequences.”. Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 would direct the Pentagon to change its plans...
pdjnews.com
Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny
State superintendent elect Ryan Walters gives a victory speech at the Oklahoma GOP watch party in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on November 8, 2022. Nick Oxford for The Frontier Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools.
KOKI FOX 23
Gov. Stitt shares some education reform specifics with FOX23
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) gave specific details about what education reforms he is hoping to achieve in his second term, especially now that Ryan Walters is in charge of the Oklahoma State Department of Education as State Superintendent of Public Instruction. FOX23 asked Stitt to...
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma, others push back
One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.
kosu.org
What do Oklahoma students lose when traditional teacher certification becomes a luxury?
How dire is Oklahoma’s teaching certification crisis?. Oklahoma’s teacher shortage led to a record-breaking 3,780 emergency teaching certifications issued in 2022. In 2020, the legislature expanded the program to allow for renewals for up to three years. The passage of SB1119 during last year’s legislative session underlined the...
pryorinfopub.com
Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State
Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
Governor Stitt appoints Dr. Deborah Shropshire as Director of Human Services
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Dr. Deborah Shropshire as Director of Human Services on Tuesday, making her the first woman to serve the role in Oklahoma history.
AG Drummond to take on prosecution of EPIC founders
Just one day after being sworn into office, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he plans to take over a massive case.
Oklahoma Legislators Promoting 'Energy Independence' Bill
Legislation is being proposed at the to promote energy independence in our state. Senate Bill 204 would require any company receiving bailouts from the winter storm to implement certain "grid-hardening measures" in the hopes of avoiding rolling blackouts. Other bills focus on the energy sector including approving construction of a...
Oklahoma governor launches Child Welfare Task Force through executive order
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order forming the Child Welfare Task on the first day of his second term, Jan. 10.
news9.com
'Unleash Our State's Full Potential': Gov. Stitt Talks Education During Inaugural Address
Gov. Kevin Stitt said it's "time to rethink education in Oklahoma " during his second inaugural address Monday. In front of the Capitol, Stitt was sworn in for his second term as governor. He said in his speech that he wants to make the Sooner State top ten "in everything we do," including education.
KTEN.com
Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker looks to ban educators from using physical discipline to punish students
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to ban educators from using physical discipline to punish students with disabilities. Oklahoma is one of 19 states that allow corporal punishment in public schools, including special needs students. KOCO 5 spoke with the lawmaker, who said it is time for a change.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond announces priorities as he takes office
Attorney General Gentner Drummond explained his priorities after being sworn into office on Monday.
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma health officials will take back management of a troubled laboratory
After more than two years marked with staffing shortages and citations from federal inspectors, management of the Oklahoma Public Health Lab will shift back from a private nonprofit vendor to the State Department of Health at the end of January. Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit formed under the Oklahoma State...
New lawsuit seeks to recoup over $42 million paid by Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for expansion plans
Over 100 plaintiffs are being represented in a Qui Tam lawsuit filed in Cleveland County on Monday to demand recovery of more than $42,000,000 from various engineering firms after the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was found guilty of violating the Open Meetings Act in December 2022.
