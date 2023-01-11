ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

Governor Stitt Announces Changes To His Administration

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced changes to his administration just days after his inauguration. The Governor announced the new makeup of the State Board of Education. Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5 will have new board members. Sarah Lepak will continue to represent District 2. Suzanne Reynolds will serve as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
madillrecord.net

Miller named to Parole Board

Retired Judge Richard Miller of Madill has been named to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board by the Court of Criminal Appeals. Miller was serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Tishomingowhenhewasfirst appointed Associate District Judge for Marshall County in 1986. He served nearly three decades before retiring in 2017, and since that time he has served as municipal judge for the cities of Madill and Tishomingo.
MADILL, OK
pdjnews.com

Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny

State superintendent elect Ryan Walters gives a victory speech at the Oklahoma GOP watch party in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on November 8, 2022. Nick Oxford for The Frontier Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Gov. Stitt shares some education reform specifics with FOX23

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) gave specific details about what education reforms he is hoping to achieve in his second term, especially now that Ryan Walters is in charge of the Oklahoma State Department of Education as State Superintendent of Public Instruction. FOX23 asked Stitt to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

