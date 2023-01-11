Read full article on original website
Aeromobil Flying Car Takes Off for the First Time
Aeromobil Version 2.5 is a “road-able aircraft” by Slovakian lead designer Stefan Klein, who spent last 20 years developing his dream. The extremely lightweight vehicle (only 450 kg – 992 lbs) has a steel tube frame structure with a carbon fiber composite shell - like in race cars. The dimensions with closed wings are 1.6 meters width by 6 meters length (5.4 by 19.6 feet). While on the ground Aeromobil can speed up around and more than 160 km/h (100 mph), in the sky - 200 km/h (124 mph).
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
The AC Cobra GT Revives an Iconic Roadster With a 654-HP V8, Manual Transmission
AC CarsThe original Shelby Cobra is getting a successor with extra power and modern technology. And yes, it's keeping a manual transmission.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Carscoops
GM To Fix Broken 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 After All Giving It A New Engine
Marco Garcia recently went viral after suffering a heartbreaking engine failure in his 52-mile 2023 Corvette Z06. Although it was a saga, the owner now says that he and Chevrolet have come to an agreement that he is satisfied with. Garcia posted another video to YouTube last week, saying that...
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Carscoops
Here’s Footage Of The 8-Car Pileup On Bay Bridge Blamed On Tesla’s Full Self-Driving
Late in November, an eight-car pileup happened on the San Francisco Bay Bridge. At the time, the driver said that the use of Full Self-Driving technology in his Tesla was to blame for the accident. New footage shows exactly how the situation unfolded and it looks bad for just about everybody involved.
Top Speed
This Off-Road Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is An American Alternative To The Porsche 911 Dakar
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and the Porsche 911 Dakar represent the type of sports cars that shouldn't have been designed for off-roading. Yet, it happened, and there are people out there that like the idea. In fact, they like it so much that they started to imagine what other sports cars or muscle cars would look like as off-road vehicles. Take the virtual automotive artist behind the carnewsnetwork, for example, who imagines how the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat would look like in an off-road spec.
Luxury car maker Bentley hits record sales
Bentley has become the latest luxury car maker to announce record sales.The Crewe-based company, which dates back to 1919, said it delivered 15,174 cars last year.That was 4% more than in 2021, driven by record demand in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.This underlines our brand strength, operational excellence and strong global demand by market and modelAdrian Hallmark, BentleyOn Monday, Rolls-Royce revealed it delivered an all-time high of 6,021 cars last year, which was an 8% year-on-year increase.Bentley attributed its own “significant” sales figures to the popularity of new models, hybrid models and personalised cars.Adrian Hallmark, chief executive of the...
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
Car of the Week: The Carrera GT Is Porsche’s Last Analog Supercar, and Now One Is Up for Grabs
Barrett-Jackson kicks off the 2023 collector-car auction calendar this month at Westworld in Scottsdale, Ariz., with the auction house’s biggest sale of the year, featuring a massive roster of muscle cars, restomods, sports cars and full classics. A highlight of the sale, which runs from January 21 through 29, is a favorite among Porsche enthusiasts and collectors—the Porsche Carrera GT. Only 1,270 examples were built at Porsche’s Leipzig factory during the model’s production run from 2004 to 2006, and of those, just 644 were sold new to the United States with an MSRP of about $440,000. “Porsche has earned one of...
Carscoops
Lexus Owner Pulls Thief From The Sunroof To Save His Car
A man in New Orleans recently stopped a person from stealing his red Lexus RX but how he did it is the real shocker. In a moment of desperation, the owner jumped onto his own hood and attacked the thief through the sunroof. Not only did he keep his car but he got a free jacket in the process.
A ‘Very Sporty’ Porsche 911 Hybrid Is Coming Soon, CEO Says
Porsche is serious about electrifying its entire lineup—even its most iconic model, the 911. The German marque’s CEO, Oliver Blume reconfirmed that a hybrid version of the famous sports car is on the way in a recent interview with Car magazine. Don’t expect an all-electric variant to follow soon after, though. Porsche wants to keep an internal combustion engine in the 911 for the foreseeable future. During his conversation with the British publication, Blume said the brand plans to “add a very sporty hybridization to the 911 [lineup].” The executive didn’t go into any more detail, but Motor1.com reports that the electrified...
Fleet Owner
Estimate: 400,000 hydrogen internal combustion engines in use by 2040
New research from Interact Analysis predicts that the use of hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICE) will take off within the next five years, and grow exponentially over the next 17. “The number of registered H2 ICE vehicles is forecast to grow to 58,000 in 2030,” said Jamie Fox, principal analyst...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
Carscoops
Facelifted Honda Jazz e:HEV Arrives In Europe With More Power And New Sporty Trim
Following the debut of the facelifted Fit range in Japan, Honda announced similar updates for the European-spec 2023 Jazz e:HEV. Those include mild changes in the exterior design, a more powerful hybrid powertrain, and the addition of the new Advance Sport trim to the range next to the regular Jazz and the “adventurous” Jazz Crosstar.
Carscoops
Mercedes May Drop EQ Naming As Early As 2024
Mercedes’ intention to go all-electric will make the EQ naming convention that has defined its first generation of battery-powered vehicles redundant. As a result, the German automaker could drop the branding in as little as a year, according to company sources. Germany’s Handelsblatt reported Thursday that unnamed company insiders...
Carscoops
Cruise Autonomous Vehicle Caught Cruising Into Bike Lane
Austin, Texas is one of the cities in the US with Cruise autonomous vehicles on its roadways. Despite making many of their trips without incident they’re far from perfect. Now, a short video of one such Cruise vehicle driving into a bike lane has stirred concern over their abilities.
Watch This Teardown of a 300,000-Mile Toyota Camry Engine
YouTube/The Car Care NutThis video should serve as a reminder of the value of regular maintenance.
Carscoops
Polestar Opens Unique Showroom Made Completely Out Of Snow
Getting a chilly reception at the dealership is normally a bad thing, but it’s par for the course at Polestar’s showroom in Rovaniemi, Finland. More snowroom than showroom, the temporary Polestar Space embraces Scandinavian design and is made entirely out of snow. The 39 foot (12 meter) tall...
