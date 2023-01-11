Federal government to end emergency SNAP benefits in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — February will be the last month of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments.

These are extra monthly payments the federal government created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure all households receive the maximum allotment for their household size.

Beginning in March, recipients will receive only their one, normal monthly payment, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act allowed states to request emergency allotments for households participating in SNAP. Emergency allotments have been provided to SNAP households since March 2020.

However, Congress recently passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, ending the program.

The federal announcement means the last emergency allotment will be paid in late February. Beginning in March, recipients will receive only their one, normal monthly payment, which is typically loaded onto an electronic benefits card, the release states.

Recipients can manage their benefits online here or by contacting their county Department of Job and Family Services.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.