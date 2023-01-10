Read full article on original website
Meet The First Black Female Major General Brigadier in Marine Corps History
Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is officially the highest-ranking Black female officer in Marine Corps history. After gaining President Joe Biden‘s nomination earlier this month, the Jamaican-born commander was confirmed for promotion by the Senate on December 15, Marine Corps Times reported. Matlock’s current appointment is located at Fort Meades’s National Security Agency, where she serves as deputy director of cybersecurity for combat support.
Desmond Doss, the medic who refused to carry a gun into battle, saved over 75 men in 12 hours on Hacksaw Ridge.
Photo byCourtesy of the Desmond Dose Council (all) Desmond Doss joined the United States Army on April 1, 1942. He served as a combat medic in World War II and refused to carry a gun due to his religious beliefs. Desmond Doss was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, and he was raised as a devout Seventh-day Adventist, honoring the sabbath, practicing nonviolence, and a vegetarian.
Raul ¨Roy¨ Benavidez, the Green Beret that would not die and survived 6 hours in hell, rescuing fallen teammates
Raul ¨Roy¨ Perez Benavidez was born in Cuero, Texas August 5, 1935. When he was a young boy, he was orphaned. His father, Salvador Benavidez, Jr, died of Tuberculosis when he was two years old, and his mother, Teresa Perez, died five years later.
From high school party girl to Marine general and beyond
Retired Marine Maj. Gen. Salinas, who is now an executive with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, said a military career wasn’t on her radar when she went to mail a letter in 1974.
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
Army’s Future Soldier Prep Course may expand to Benning
As the service struggles to meet its recruiting quotas at a rate not recently seen in the all-volunteer force era, the Army is poised to expand the pre-boot camp course it established to help young Americans improve their fitness and test scores in order to sign permanent contracts. The Army...
Amid recruiting crisis, Army makes new companies for recruits who don't meet academic, fitness standards
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Army is expanding a program that allows recruits who do not meet the branch’s weight and aptitude requirements to remain applicable for enlistment or other various job opportunities they otherwise would typically be barred from. Expansion of the program was first reported by Military.com,...
If You See a License Plate with a Gold Star, This Is What It Means
In America, license plates can serve as an extension of a person’s identity, whether that’s simply where they’re from, or their favorite song memorialized on a personalized plate. Eagle-eyed drivers may also notice particular symbols or honors, such as a gold star, often accompanied by the phrases “Gold Star Family” or “Gold Star Mother.” This embellishment has a rich history among American military families and honors their enduring patriotism.
The Army Could Not Effectively Address Gen Z's Misconceptions About Army Life in 2022
In generations past, there were a few things we were sure we knew about joining the Army: You got money for college, free health care, access to VA home loans and you could retire after 20 years. Generation Z, the generation of Americans born after 1997, doesn't know any of that, according to a survey released last year -- but they also think they do.
Singer-Songwriter Honors Women in Military with Huge Contest
The military is one of the cornerstones of America. Honoring the military is something that unites all of us, especially if we know of someone or have personally served in the military ourselves. One singer-songwriter is looking to honor the military in an enormous way: with a contest where the top prize is a trip to Washington D.C.
Army expands ‘prep course’ for low-scoring applicants after pilot
The Army is doubling down on an ambitious accessions experiment that’s allowing hopeful soldiers with poor fitness or low aptitude test scores to attend a pre-basic training course to get them up to service entry standards, officials announced Monday. The service first launched its Future Soldier Preparatory Course in...
Monument to WWII's Rosie the Riveters moves forward
President Joe Biden signed her Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act, into law on Dec. 30, 2022, as part of the omnibus appropriations package.
VIDEO | A salute and a send-off for more than 150 Del. Army National Guard citizen-soldiers
More than 150 members of the Delaware Army National Guard 160th Engineer Vertical Construction Company gathered Friday for a deployment ceremony, before spending about one year based in southwest Asia. For most in this group, it will be their first deployment. They are specialists in engineering and construction and will...
This Week's Top Military Photos: The Warwax Makes an Icy Rescue
A Marine secures the landing zone during a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure exercise in Virginia. (Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean/U.S. Marine Corps) Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force ride motorcycles as part of the New Year’s Jump exercise in Japan. (Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey/U.S. Army) A firefighter with the...
Navy Swats 'Wokeness' Claims in Bid to Reach Older Americans Who Could Influence Recruiting
As Navy leaders left another conference behind, one thing that emerged from the Surface Navy Association panels and discussions this week was an emphasis on the strength and capability of sailors -- a shift that seems part of an effort to boost recruiting and push back against a growing political narrative.
