EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
sneakernews.com
Premium Goods’ Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration Is Inspired By Timeless Jewelry
Jennifer Ford opening up Premium Goods in her hometown of Houston in 2004 out of a desire to bring a boutique shopping experience to her fellow Texans. Since then, the locale has mostly kept to itself, but it’s launching 2023 with two pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.
sneakernews.com
“Burnished Teal” Adds The Nike Air More Uptempo To The Swooshes Latest Collection
Every few months The Swoosh employs an all-new inline colorway collection to stretch across the brand’s diverse lifestyle offerings. From the Nike Dunk Low to Charles Barkley’s Nike Air Max CB 94, a burnished finish is beginning to harken across a myriad of disparate silhouettes, now connecting atop the Nike Air More Uptempo.
Jordan Brand Readies New Air Jordan 2 Colorway for Easter
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the Air Jordan 2 could be making its way to retail soon. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Masterchefian shared images of the Air Jordan 2 Low “Easter,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s second signature shoe that’s reportedly dropping in April. The Air Jordan 2 Low “Easter” will wear a “Atmosphere/Pale Vanilla/White/Photon Dust” color scheme, with a pink-based upper and pale yellow piping at the midfoot, matching sock liner and heel tab. The silhouette’s tongue...
thesource.com
Diadora and Details Matter Co. Collaborate for Exclusive N9002 Sneaker
This Friday, Diadora will unveil its latest design for a special shoe release in collaboration with Details Matter Co, a Puerto Rican-based business. In “The Traveler,” Diadora’s classic N9002 silhouette will be updated with new colors and materials, available only at footlocker.com. In its painstaking engineering and...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Wolf Grey” And “Burgundy Crush” Colors
While no longer in a milestone anniversary year, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to form part of sneaker rotations everywhere. To kick off the new year’s first full week, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a mix of fall-friendly tones. The majority of the unreleased pair’s...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Goadome Is Now Available In “Deep Burgundy”
The Nike Air Max Goadome has been delivering outdoors-ready function and street-appropriate style for twenty years. And while the Nike Boot (shoutout Wale!) in an all-“Black” look remains a staple in closets across Washington D.C., New York, and other cities, the silhouette continues to experiment with color combinations. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair in “Deep Burgundy” and “Gum Medium Brown.”
sneakernews.com
A Cluster Of Swoosh Logos Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
Each new season brings with it the Beaverton-based brand’s latest offshoot inline collection. From drumming up a faux Moving Company to currently paying homage to the brands “Athletic Company” roots, a boastful collection of Swooshes is now overtaking The Swooshes Air-infused lineup of silhouettes. Having already coated...
sneakernews.com
“University Blue” Flair Animates This Clean Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Currently celebrating its 25th birthday, the Tuned Air pioneer recently emerged in a compelling white, light blue, and yellow color combination. Reminiscent of the model’s debut color palette, the newly-surfaced trio of...
sneakernews.com
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
sneakernews.com
Red And Grey Swooshes Pair To Liven This GS Nike Air Force 1 Low
While Drake’s NOCTA brand and Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH are set to round out the 40th anniversary silhouette’s final collaborative offerings of the year, a lasting number of grade school propositions are additionally being worked into the Air Force 1’s final mix such as the titular red mini Swooshes accenting the latest “Triple-White” aesthetic for the youth.
sneakernews.com
Hints Of Gold And Volt Enhance This Nike Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 experienced an overwhelming amount of disparate constructions and color blockings throughout the silhouettes 40th anniversary. And yet, the Beaverton-based brand continues to find unique concoctions to dress its famed hardwood-tooled model in, such as the diverse number of accents attributed to this near “Triple-White” ensemble.
In Style
Amazon Just Restocked Its Activewear Section With Trendy Clothes, Sneakers, and Accessories, Starting at $14
The start of a new year is a great excuse to revamp your wardrobe. If you’re planning on adding more movement into your routine this year, inspire yourself to get going by upgrading your workout wear collection with trendy athletic fashion. Luckily, Amazon just updated its activewear section with new clothes, shoes, and accessories, all for less than $100.
sneakernews.com
Patterns Cover Every Part Of This Women’s Nike Air Max 1
Having recently delivered an “Ugly Duckling” inspired nod to CO.JP, the Nike Air Max 1 certainly ended 2022 on quite the high note. And now that 2023 is officially underway, the Swoosh is beginning to reveal some of the year’s upcoming colorways, such as this newly-revealed, women’s exclusive.
sneakernews.com
A Greyscale Nike Air Max Plus Joins The Fold
The Nike Air Max Plus serves as one of a handful of silhouettes for The Swoosh where its popularity overseas stretches farther than it does in the States. And while an overwhelming amount of saturation served as the silhouette’s main embellishment, a tonal switch has been employed across the retooled retro cushioning solution.
sneakernews.com
Embroidered Navy Accents Indulge Across The Nike Air Force 1 Low
While the silhouette’s raucous 40th anniversary has come and gone, The Swoosh continues to find compelling yet disparate outfits to dress the Nike Air Force 1. Coordinating the finale of its latest reserved inline collection, a greyscale ensemble lays claim to the low-top construction’s added perforated panels. With...
hotnewhiphop.com
Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Another Colorway
The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting an interesting new offering. Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand is truly iconic. He was able to change the way many of us see streetwear and even helped make it high fashion. Unfortunately, Abloh’s passing marked the end of an era in the fashion world. However, his designs and legacy still live on.
sneakernews.com
“Coconut Milk” Sets The Stage For This Spring-Ready Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow didn’t play a prominent role in the original design’s 40th anniversary, but the women’s-exclusive edition will continue to expand the sneaker’s legacy throughout 2023. Before the first month of the new year is over, the silhouette emerged in a “Coconut...
Hypebae
adidas Originals Unveils Sparkling New Stan Smith x Blue Version Capsule
Adidas Originals just released its new Spring/Summer 2023 capsule collection, comprising the ever-iconic Stan Smith silhouette alongside club-inspired apparel. With footwear at the heart of the offering, adidas offers an updated take on its original Stan Smith Milencon court sneaker, complete with a Trefoil heel badge. Elsewhere, the collection sees the Stan Smith Relasted silhouette undergo a pared-back transformation, arriving in a clean leather upper with natural rubber midsole.
