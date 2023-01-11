Read full article on original website
KUTV
Police: Man admits to throwing Molotov cocktails at Utah Capitol, Church Office Building
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An individual was taken into custody Thursday morning following a small fire at the Utah State Capitol overnight, authorities said. Arrest documents allege the suspect, 33-year-old Justin Lee Cromar, threw an incendiary device at one of the building's doors late Wednesday. Following the fire,...
KSLTV
Man arrested for robbing Salt Lake City bank
SALT LAKE CITY — A 46-year-old man was arrested earlier this week in Salt Lake City for bank robbery. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a man entered a bank near 1550 S. Main Street at 4:02 p.m. Monday and demanded money from the employees.
KUTV
Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
ABC 4
2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail
SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
KSLTV
Two arrested, charged with murder for 2009 I-15 fatal shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a 2009 fatal shooting on Interstate 15. Law enforcement agencies announced the arrests of Aaron J. Paul Campbell, 33, and Nicholas Dean MacNeil, 32, on Jan. 11 and charging documents from Salt Lake City’s Third District Court show the murder charges filed by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.
Park City Councilman charged with disorderly conduct
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell was charged with disorderly conduct last week for an incident with a White Pine Touring ski instructor that took place in […]
Gephardt Daily
Davis County domestic violence incident turns into a structure fire
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire units were on the scene Wednesday night of a fire reportedly started as a result of a domestic violence incident. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at 1490 E. South Weber Drive, according to Davis County...
KUTV
Suspect dead in Saratoga Springs officer-involved shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs overnight, authorities confirmed. Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andy Burton said the incident began around 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Lehi, when stopped a white Chevy Suburban in the area of 1000 East and Main Street.
KSLTV
7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago. According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south...
ABC 4
Suspect shot and killed by police in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect was reportedly shot and killed by police in Saratoga Springs after he fled police and attempted to break into a resident’s home on Monday night. AnnElise Harrison with Saratoga Springs Police told ABC4 the incident started in Lehi just after 11...
Student injured after Saratoga Springs high school bus shooting
Police are investigating after a girls high school wrestling team was shot at while riding home from a meet at Utah Valley University.
WATCH: Body cam footage of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with vehicle
A Salt Lake City Police Officer is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a man. According to court documents Thomas Caygle is facing two charges including aggravated assault.
House deemed 'total loss,' man faces 4 felonies in South Weber house fire
A South Weber man is in custody after threatening police with a knife and setting a house on fire following a domestic incident Wednesday afternoon.
KSLTV
Police: Suspect fatally shot by officers after fleeing, attempted break-in with gun
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A man was shot and killed by police after officers say he fled on foot following a pursuit and attempted to break into a home with a gun in hand. Chief Andrew Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department said the incident began in Lehi when officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 E. Main Street late Monday night.
BYU Newsnet
Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers
Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
Wasatch County Sheriff delays resignation amid background review
Wasatch County Sheriff Justin Rigby’s appointment to a new state job has hit a delay. This week, Wasatch County expected to lose its sheriff to Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.), which oversees statewide law enforcement training, certifications and internal investigations. That’s on hold now after P.O.S.T. extended an investigation into his background.
Stolen travel trailer recovered by Summit County Sheriffs Department in Samak
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An area resident notified Summit County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday that a travel trailer was hanging partially off a small bridge on a snow-covered Beaver Creek […]
Arguments made in lawsuit between school district and family over softball field
A couple suing the Uintah School District over its softball field made their case in court on Wednesday.
POLICE: Suspect burned Riverdale mobile home for $800
Police say a suspect who allegedly set fire to a Riverdale mobile home did it on purpose for $800.
