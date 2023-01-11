Read full article on original website
Glens Falls PD investigating attempted armed robberies
The Glens Falls Police Department is currently investigating a string of alleged attempted armed robberies. The suspect allegedly showed a gun to multiple victims demanding money on multiple occasions.
Man accused of breaking into Utica business, stealing items from office
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man allegedly broke into a business on Court Street, stole items from an office and urinated throughout the hallway and bathroom. An employee reached out to police on Wednesday after noticing items were missing from the office and a desk had been rifled through. They also told officers about the urine in the hallway.
Rensselaer County inmate accused of trying to kill correctional officer
An inmate at the Rensselaer County Jail is accused of trying to kill a correctional officer. Matthew Fluty attacked the officer, say investigators, taking away his two-way radio so he couldn’t call for help. The sheriff says he strangled the officer until he passed out and left him in...
Vehicle found in river not connected to missing teen case
A vehicle that was pulled from the Mohawk River during a search for missing teenager Samantha Humphrey Wednesday night is not connected to the case.
NYSP: Gloversville woman arrested over forged check
A Gloversville woman has been ordered to appear in Northampton Town Court after she allegedly cashed a check made out to someone else.
Woman accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from Clifton Park Kohl’s
A woman is accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from the Kohl’s in Clifton Park. It happened last October, say investigators. Cristina Cassidy, 19, of Albany was arrested last Sunday, and charged with grand larceny. She was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing
A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
Watervliet man with lengthy criminal history charged in stabbing
A man from Watervliet with a lengthy criminal history is facing new charges after an arrest last week. Brad Bova tried to stab two people in a home on 4th Avenue, Saturday night. They say he then barricaded himself inside the home before police were able to get in and arrest him.
Amsterdam high school students arrested after incident
Montgomery police report the arrests of two juveniles on January 9. The two individuals were reportedly involved in an altercation outside of Amsterdam high school.
Cherry Valley woman accused of DWI crash with 2 kids
A Cherry Valley woman has been cited to appear in Minden Town Court after police claim she crashed her car, drunk, with her two children inside.
Police: Drug stash worth $30k found in Berkshire County home
The Berkshire County District Attorney says in 36 years, he has never seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County, but in Western Massachusetts. Police have arrested a man on drug-trafficking charges, after they say they found a stash valued at more than $30,000 in a home. Investigators...
Utica man accused of running over girlfriend in her driveway
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man accused of running over his girlfriend in her driveway last week has been charged with attempted assault. The victim called the police around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to report that while she was standing in her driveway, her boyfriend in and accelerated, hitting her and knocking her to the ground. The victim also alleges that he backed over her legs while she was on the ground and then drove away.
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville
BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
Suspect in custody after man found dead on front porch in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police have a suspect in custody after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home on Eagle Street early Wednesday morning. Around 3 a.m., a man went to the fire station on Park Avenue to report an unconscious man on a porch on the 100 block of Eagle Street. The firefighters and Utica police responded to the scene, where they found the man, who had clearly been assaulted.
Police: Person hit by car in Colonie, hospitalized
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night, police said after they were hit by a car on Central Avenue in Colonie.
State Police ask for help identifying people in photo
VALATIE—State Police are seeking the public’s help. State Police are attempting to identify two subjects in relation to a grand larceny investigation. In September 2022, a purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, and the credit cards contained within were later used to purchase gift cards at Target in East Greenbush.
State Police asking for help looking for runaway
ONEIDA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are asking for help in their search for a missing teenage girl from Remsen. Taylor Diehl, 15 years old, left her home in Remsen on Sunday and has not returned. State Police believe that she may be staying with friends in Utica.
Police, Homeland Security investigation ongoing at a home in Colonie
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Colonie say they are assisting in an investigation on Thelma Street in Colonie. We're told that this is an active investigation led by Homeland Security. Technicians can be seen searching a home and a nearby vehicle. At one point it appeared materials were...
