Tunica County, MS

Pedestrian struck, killed in Tunica County

By Autumn Scott
 2 days ago

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on US Highway 61 in Tunica County early Tuesday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Kenivel Smith was walking south on US Highway 61 around 4:41 a.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

Smith was fatally injured. The driver was treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

