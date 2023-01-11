Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
From public lands to Montana classrooms
MISSOULA, Mont. — Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued a celebratory announcement that she’d accepted $46.3 million from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Her message came complete with a photo of a large novelty check made out to “Montana’s K-12 Schools” and emblazoned with the image of a remote state-owned cabin site in Sanders County.
Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers
The Governor’s Office wants to abolish Montana’s energy policy, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said he wanted one opponent of that idea to explain his use of the phrase “climate change.” “As I see it, we have four seasons,” Phalen said. “There are changes every — four different times a year. So are you thinking […] The post Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Outlawing Gas Stoves in Montana? Ha. Good Luck with That.
Maybe you haven't noticed the uproar flying around the internet in the past week or so about stoves. Perhaps you've seen some of the memes and are wondering what the big stink is all about. Well... hold onto your shorts, because this is a real doozy. There is talk of...
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore.
Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs
Helena - Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more...
Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal
Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who uses Medicaid to get prior approval for an abortion to prove it is “medically necessary,” among other changes. Derek Oestreicher, director […] The post Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
ypradio.org
Electric vehicle fee proposal moving through Montana Legislature
A bill to charge registration fees on electric vehicles is making its way through the Montana legislature. Members of the House Transportation Committee on Monday voted 15-0 to pass House Bill 60, which would allow the state to collect money from EVs the way it does gas-fueled cars. “Those taxpayers...
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
One Thing Montanans Would Do Immediately If They Won the Lottery
Montanans are more savvy about winning the lottery than I would have guessed. With another ginormous jackpot on our hands, chatter about "what I'd do with the money" is on everyone's mind. We just did another of our famous "Informal Downtown People Polls" to find out what locals would do...
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?
Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
NBCMontana
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state's claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana House District 29 vacant after Rep. Doug Flament resigns
HELENA, Mont. - Just days into the legislative session, a shakeup on the house floor in Helena. Representative Doug Flament who represents District 29 in central Montana resigned from his position. Representative Flament had not been at the state capitol since the legislative session started on Jan. 2.
grocerydive.com
Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location
Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
Sober Friend: Can You Get a DUI Riding a Horse Drunk in Montana?
Montana continues to be one of the top states for DUI-related accidents in the country. Why? Well, a lot of it boils down to the drinking culture in Montana. We sure do like our beer and the occasional nip off of Grandpa's old "cough medicine." But that is not any excuse to drive impaired.
The Future of Elk Management in Montana Is In Your Hands!
In a first-of-its-kind gathering, The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association along with 8 other organizations welcomes you to discuss the complex issue of Elk Management in Montana. What is trying to be accomplished?. This meeting is open to all, and aims to:. Hear from stakeholders to better understand perspectives and...
