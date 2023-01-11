Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo business suffers extensive damage due to flooding
The owner of Abbey Carpet and Floor saYS about a foot of water and mud rushed into his business destroying his show room and inventory.
Floodwater causes damage to San Luis Obispo coffee shop
Businesses are staying resilient, getting rid of all the flood water and mud left behind by the storm.
‘Explosion of water’ flooded Morro Bay’s Main Street, damaging businesses
One business owner said he suffered about $250,000 in storm damage.
Chimney Rock Road Goes into Hard Closure
PASO ROBLES — It was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to residents on Chimney Rock Road in Paso Robles that the county would be doing a hard closure of Chimney Rock Road following a soft closure due to erosion at the juncture of Fawn Lane. Residents were notified via...
Road closed, hundreds cutoff near Lake Nacimiento
The atmospheric river that pummeled San Luis Obispo County on Monday left hundreds of people near Lake Nacimiento stranded in their neighborhood. Early Monday morning the power went out for the more than 400 PG&E customers in the gated community. Shortly afterwards, a culvert washed out and county staff closed access to Chimney Rock Road, because the road is unsafe.
‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: SLO County responding to 3 major storm incidents
The county warned residents to prepare for the next storm, which threatens already fragile infrastructure.
SLO County reservoirs swell after rain storms. How much did water levels rise?
One SLO County dam is overflowing.
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief
You should always avoid driving in heavily flooded areas to prevent getting stuck inside your car. But if you find yourself in this situation, here's what you should do:
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
Morro Bay recovering from latest storm, preparing for next system
While the sun was still shining Thursday, crews in Morro Bay worked to reopen once flooded roads, while business owners continued cleaning up the aftermath that followed Monday’s rainfall.
Watch Cal Fire, Coast Guard rescue stranded drivers during SLO County storm
Cal Fire released video of the swift water rescue on Thursday.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Evacuation warning for Oceano Lagoon, Arroyo Grande Levee extended due to flood risk
Area residents should be prepared to leave as additional storms hit SLO County, officials said.
SLO County beach closed as sewage leaks into river
The beach is closed three miles around the mouth of the river due to the ongoing sewage spill.
More rain headed to SLO County. Here’s the forecast and how to prepare
Find out how much rain is expected, and where to get sandbags.
What San Luis Obispo residents need to know ahead of the weekend storm
San Luis Obispo city leaders and workers continue to address the impacts of this week's storm, and prepare for more rain over the weekend.
A levee in Oceano broke Monday night causing flooding and displacing residents
On a day where roads turned into rivers, sandbags were no match for the floodwaters on the Central Coast.
Water recedes overnight near the Pacific Dunes Ranch RV Resort
Crews were able to repair the road leading out of the Pacific Dunes Ranch RV Park allowing campers who were stranded due to floodwaters from a levee break to leave Wednesday.
