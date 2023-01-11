ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

calcoastnews.com

Road closed, hundreds cutoff near Lake Nacimiento

The atmospheric river that pummeled San Luis Obispo County on Monday left hundreds of people near Lake Nacimiento stranded in their neighborhood. Early Monday morning the power went out for the more than 400 PG&E customers in the gated community. Shortly afterwards, a culvert washed out and county staff closed access to Chimney Rock Road, because the road is unsafe.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

