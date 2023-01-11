ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scott leachman
1d ago

Sponsorship? Since when that ever verified? ha! The new proven trend is to actually find a single 'valid' Sponsor who then gets paid 'dirty money' to Sponsor MULTIPLE Migrants knowing that they won't get caught. This new Policy will completely overwhelm America ( by design) once these migrants start petitioning their families to come here. Chain Migration is what OBiden is really after i.e. for every migrant admitted, they now able bring 6-20 family members here as well! A very devious plan designed by Obama !!

Joselyn
1d ago

Democrats killing America! They have become the bottom feeders of America. Thanks democratic voters! …… you did this to America. Now you losers are running to Red states.

Hova powell
2d ago

If they got money for that. They can stay there and come and Visit. Wtf this World is coming too

