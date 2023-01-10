Imperial County to takes action over Calexico state of emergency

Imperial County has declared a state of emergency due to the current migrant crisis in Calexico

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At first, the board of supervisors had a vote of three out of five to not declare a state of emergency.

“It seem like they are hesitant to declaring emergency themselves which will greatly benefit Calexico as a joint community, county and city together submit their declaration of emergency,” said Gilberto Manzanarez, Calexico City council member

But then all supervisors voted for the declaration. It will help get funding to help get these migrants off the streets and to their sponsor families.

According to the City of Calexico, migrants are getting released six times a day with groups of up to 19 migrants.

They also say immigration and customs enforcement doesn't notify them.

A member of a program that helps migrants when they're dropped off says this will be a big help in getting funding from the state.

“I am relieved to say the least of the actions that were taken today I have personally been one of the first responders to the people who have been responding to the migrants who have been in Calexico,” said Dyland Castillo, Imperial Valley Equity & Justice coalition.

