ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Imperial County to takes action over Calexico state of emergency

By Karina Bazarte
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfnsJ_0kALUEU800

Imperial County has declared a state of emergency due to the current migrant crisis in Calexico

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At first, the board of supervisors had a vote of three out of five to not declare a state of emergency.

“It seem like they are hesitant to declaring emergency themselves which will greatly benefit Calexico as a joint community, county and city together submit their declaration of  emergency,” said Gilberto Manzanarez, Calexico City council member

But then all supervisors voted for the declaration. It will help get funding to help get these migrants off the streets and to their sponsor families.

According to the City of Calexico, migrants are getting released six times a day with groups of up to 19 migrants.

They also say immigration and customs enforcement doesn't notify them.

A member of a program that helps migrants when they're dropped off says this will be a big help in getting funding from the state.

“I am relieved to say the least of the actions that were taken today I have personally been one of the first responders to the people who have been responding to the migrants who have been in Calexico,” said Dyland Castillo, Imperial Valley Equity & Justice coalition.

The post Imperial County to takes action over Calexico state of emergency appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 3-10

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro and Imperial police departments from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. TUESDAY, Jan. 3. 2:30 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Imperial police for reportedly possessing a loaded firearm near...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

ECRMC Department Closures Prompt Call to Action

EL CENTRO – The closing of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s pediatric and obstetric departments has mobilized a wide swath of the Valley community, including a wide range of physicians and local leaders, who have vowed to ramp up pressure on hospital officials in an effort to prevent any further reduction in services.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest

Human trafficking in Arizona starts as early as 13 years old, according to the McCain Institute Arizona Combatting Human Trafficking team that advocates for long-lasting solutions to ending human trafficking. The post Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma NAACP MLK day walk on Monday

Join the Yuma Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. The post Yuma NAACP MLK day walk on Monday appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

San Luis picks lieutenant to fill in as police chief

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The border city of San Luis has named a temporary police chief until a permanent pick can be found. The Yuma Sun reported Friday that Lt. Miguel Alvarez will fill the role. Alvarez, 43, has been with the San Luis Police Department for 18 years....
SAN LUIS, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

DA Marquez Eager to Seek Justice

HOLTVILLE – Under a bright blue sky, surrounded by friends, colleagues and family, George Marquez was sworn in as the District Attorney of Imperial County just outside Holtville on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. An El Centro native and the youngest in a family of nine siblings, Marquez’s election to...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Foster Friday: Meet Wybie

It’s Foster Friday!🐶Meet Wybie is an adorable pup who is who is looking for a forever home🏠 Click below to learn more about Wybie.⤵ The post Foster Friday: Meet Wybie appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run

The Yuma man accused of defrauding several people of $750,000 of cash and cryptocurrency through a fraudulent bitcoin startup may be on the run, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The post Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

ICOE Receives $15M Grant

IMPERIAL COUNTY – A $15 million federal grant has been awarded to the Imperial County Office of Education to enhance mental health services at local elementary and middle schools. The School-Based Mental Health (SBMH) Services grant will allow for the hiring of 18 state-credentialed school counselors to serve in...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Former IV Ministries Pastor Sentenced

SAN DIEGO – The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries was sentenced to six months in federal custody and six months of home confinement in connection to his previously pleading guilty to one count of benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in federal court in San Diego on Friday,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy