Related
NASDAQ
Inogen (INGN) Announces Solid Preliminary Q4 Revenues
Inogen, Inc. INGN recently announced preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. The preliminary results drove down the shares of the company by 1.9% in the after-hours trading session. Inogen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23 after the closing bell. Per the preliminary report, fourth-quarter...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a small-cap growth...
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
Wells Fargo (WFC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.35%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
NASDAQ
Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For FYT
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYT), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $56.32 per unit.
NASDAQ
First Republic Bank (FRC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates
First Republic Bank (FRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.30%. A...
NASDAQ
Is Asana (ASAN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Asana, Inc. (ASAN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2023: HBI, TA, WEN, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 1.7% recently. Hanesbrands (HBI) was gaining 4.4% in value after saying it expects Q4 net sales slightly above the top...
NASDAQ
Here's Why BigCommerce Stock Surged This Week
Shares of BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were up 19.4% for the week as of 12:45 p.m ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While many stocks were performing well this week, BigCommerce's outperformance wasn't merely the result of market enthusiasm. Rather, the company scored a big partnership that puts it in a competitive position going forward.
NASDAQ
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $35.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in VirTra (VTSI) Stock?
Investors in VirTra, Inc. VTSI need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
NASDAQ
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.2% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Why Model N (MODN) is a Healthy Investment Bet Right Now
Shares of Model N, Inc. MODN have surged 49.8% over the past year, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 66.1% over the past year while that for the next fiscal year is up 36.6% since February 2022, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ
Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2023: WAFD,LC,ARCC
Financial stocks are beginning to recover following early declines fueled by an initial spate of disappointing results by some of the largest US banks. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) were both climbing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1%...
NASDAQ
Is Pinduoduo (PDD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Is iQIYI (IQ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. iQIYI,...
NASDAQ
Antero Resources (AR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Antero Resources (AR) closed the most recent trading day at $29.74, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1,000 in SoFi Technologies a Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Fintech businesses had a rotten, no-good year in 2022, but SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) 12-month journey seemed especially perilous. Unlike traditional big banks, SoFi was in the crosshairs of two particularly downtrodden market sectors: technology and financials. It will, without a doubt, be painful for investors to look back at...
