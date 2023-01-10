ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thesouthlandjournal.com

Agencies Seek Input on Harvey Design Options

Agencies Seek Input on Harvey Design Options (Harvey, IL) — Pace and Metra will hold an open house in Harvey this week to solicit feedback regarding several design alternatives for a project to rebuild, expand and consolidate the Pace Harvey Transportation Center and Metra Harvey Station into a modernized, unified facility that better serves the people of the region. The project is expected to begin construction in mid-2024.
newcity.com

Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century

Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
rejournals.com

$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
nadignewspapers.com

Proposed breakfast restaurant for former Fannie’s bakery near Montrose & Milwaukee avenues in Jefferson Park gets thumbs up from residents

A zoning proposal for a breakfast eatery inside the former Fannie’s bakery at 5040 W. Montrose Ave. appears to be moving forward after residents expressed support for the project at a Jan. 9 virtual meeting hosted by Alderman James Gardiner (45th). Plans call for the 2,200-square-foot restaurant, whose hours...
Eater

Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings

Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
Secret Chicago

Everything You Need To Know About Chicago’s 16th Annual Restaurant Week Lineup

Chicago Restaurant week, a beloved 17 day celebration taking place across the city, is back for another year of delicious food and incredible skill that celebrates the award winning culinary scene. Now in its 16th year, the event brings together over 300 of the city’s restaurants and chefs, representing the wide array of cuisine options in the Windy City. As the massive event is set to take place in a few weeks, we’ve rounded up all the important details below for a handy guide to this year’s most decadent event. Chicago Restaurant Week is a citywide 17 day event featuring tasting menus from top Chicago restaurants. Opt for the $25 multi-course meals as either brunch or lunch. When it comes to dinner options, you can choose between the $42 package or $59 for dinner. The ticket price will exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity. The week kicks off on Friday, January 20 and runs through to Sunday, February 5, 2023.
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
WGN News

3 hospitalized after fire at senior apartment complex on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Three people are hospitalized after a fire broke out at a senior apartment building on the city’s Northwest Side. Emergency crews responded to the West Byron Place Senior Apartments, located at 2815 West Byron Street, around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said a fire was located in an apartment on the fourth-floor and was […]
