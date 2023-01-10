Chicago Restaurant week, a beloved 17 day celebration taking place across the city, is back for another year of delicious food and incredible skill that celebrates the award winning culinary scene. Now in its 16th year, the event brings together over 300 of the city’s restaurants and chefs, representing the wide array of cuisine options in the Windy City. As the massive event is set to take place in a few weeks, we’ve rounded up all the important details below for a handy guide to this year’s most decadent event. Chicago Restaurant Week is a citywide 17 day event featuring tasting menus from top Chicago restaurants. Opt for the $25 multi-course meals as either brunch or lunch. When it comes to dinner options, you can choose between the $42 package or $59 for dinner. The ticket price will exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity. The week kicks off on Friday, January 20 and runs through to Sunday, February 5, 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO