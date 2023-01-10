Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thesouthlandjournal.com
Agencies Seek Input on Harvey Design Options
Agencies Seek Input on Harvey Design Options (Harvey, IL) — Pace and Metra will hold an open house in Harvey this week to solicit feedback regarding several design alternatives for a project to rebuild, expand and consolidate the Pace Harvey Transportation Center and Metra Harvey Station into a modernized, unified facility that better serves the people of the region. The project is expected to begin construction in mid-2024.
blockclubchicago.org
Chatham’s Josephine’s Southern Cooking Shifts To Weekend-Only Hours As Owners Scout New Location
CHATHAM — A South Side staple that has charmed the likes of Aretha Franklin might have to say goodbye after decades in Chatham if business doesn’t pick up, but owners are searching for a second location to spread their wings — and recipes. Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436...
yieldpro.com
Interra Realty brokers $13 million sale of 84-unit property in suburban Chicago
Interra Realty, a Chicago-based commercial real estate investment services firm, announced it brokered the sale of an 84-unit multifamily portfolio in Oak Lawn, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. The properties, branded as reVerb Oak Lawn, sold for $13.15 million, equating to $156,548 per unit. Interra Senior Managing Partner Joe Smazal,...
Glenview board approves Willows Crossing Shopping Center
After four years, seven site plans, a couple of lawsuits and numerous municipal hearings, on Jan. 5 the Glenview Village Board approved rezoning and a site plan for the Willows Crossing Shopping Center. The bulk of the 8.37-acre site at the southwest intersection of Willow and Pfingsten roads would be...
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
rejournals.com
$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
Historic Park Ridge movie theater avoids extinction, new owner to take over
The Pickwick Theatre in Park at Prospect and Northwest Highway opened in 1928. Current owner Dino Vlahakis said the general manager will assume operations of the theater until a new owner takes over on April 1.
nadignewspapers.com
Proposed breakfast restaurant for former Fannie’s bakery near Montrose & Milwaukee avenues in Jefferson Park gets thumbs up from residents
A zoning proposal for a breakfast eatery inside the former Fannie’s bakery at 5040 W. Montrose Ave. appears to be moving forward after residents expressed support for the project at a Jan. 9 virtual meeting hosted by Alderman James Gardiner (45th). Plans call for the 2,200-square-foot restaurant, whose hours...
Eater
Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings
Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
City cuts down noose, tree limbs after Southwest Side homeowner refused to do so
Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) had a noose removed Monday afternoon from a home on South Artesian Avenue in Gage Park, a predominantly Black and brown neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Coleman said she received a complaint Saturday evening.
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
cwbchicago.com
With major crime reports up 41%, Chicago’s mayor says her crime plan is ‘working’
With major crime reports up 41% last year and Chicago police staffing down 12% since she became mayor, Lori Lightfoot says she has a public safety plan that’s working. “We’re seeing steady improvements in public safety efforts,” Lightfoot tweeted on January 3. “Much more to do, but...
Everything You Need To Know About Chicago’s 16th Annual Restaurant Week Lineup
Chicago Restaurant week, a beloved 17 day celebration taking place across the city, is back for another year of delicious food and incredible skill that celebrates the award winning culinary scene. Now in its 16th year, the event brings together over 300 of the city’s restaurants and chefs, representing the wide array of cuisine options in the Windy City. As the massive event is set to take place in a few weeks, we’ve rounded up all the important details below for a handy guide to this year’s most decadent event. Chicago Restaurant Week is a citywide 17 day event featuring tasting menus from top Chicago restaurants. Opt for the $25 multi-course meals as either brunch or lunch. When it comes to dinner options, you can choose between the $42 package or $59 for dinner. The ticket price will exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity. The week kicks off on Friday, January 20 and runs through to Sunday, February 5, 2023.
fox32chicago.com
2 charged with robbing, carjacking and kidnapping Chicago man in Rivers Casino parking lot
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Two men have been charged with robbing and kidnapping a Chicago man during a carjacking last Thursday at Rivers Casino in suburban Des Plaines. About 12:41 a.m., a 54-year-old man got out of his vehicle in the casino's parking lot and was approached by two men, who pointed a gun in his face, according to Des Plaines police.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed after losing control, hitting pole, tree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, according to police. The man was driving a Chevrolet SUV westbound on 59th Street near Gage Park around 12:35 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree and pole, investigators say.
Cafecito Does Cuban Sandwiches Right
On this edition of #OnTapEats, I traveled back to the lovely Lincoln Park neighborhood for some Cuban eats.
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
3 hospitalized after fire at senior apartment complex on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Three people are hospitalized after a fire broke out at a senior apartment building on the city’s Northwest Side. Emergency crews responded to the West Byron Place Senior Apartments, located at 2815 West Byron Street, around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said a fire was located in an apartment on the fourth-floor and was […]
