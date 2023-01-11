Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Owners of Souris River Brewing in Minot discuss putting the business up for sale
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ownership with a popular Minot restaurant and bar have announced they’re putting the business up for sale. The owners of Souris River Brewing announced this week they would be selling. They posted on social media announcing the move and thanking the public for its...
Minot State football to interview two head coach candidates next week
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State football is set to invite two potential head coach candidates to interview and visit the school’s campus next week as they prepare for the final stages of their search for a new head football coach. The first candidate is Chris Stutzriem, who is currently the head coach at Rocky […]
KFYR-TV
Taste of Minot’s water draws different reactions from residents
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The taste of water in every city is distinct. Last year, Fargo earned the title of North Dakota’s best-tasting drinking water, according to the American Waterworks Association. As for the taste in Minot, people like Peter don’t know how to describe it. ”I’ve...
KFYR-TV
Trinity Health declines $3 million loan for new trauma center
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health will be opening its new state-of-the-art medical campus in southwest Minot in a few months, but it will be moving forward without $3 million in funding from the city of Minot. In the latest back-and-forth between the city of Minot and Trinity, the...
KFYR-TV
UMary’s ‘Cappella’ brings gift of music, faith to schools across the state
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Good music can take any experience to another level. A group of musicians from UMary is doing their part to enhance worship services with their talents. The spring semester hasn’t started just yet for these UMary students, but they’re already in action, sharing their gift of music across the state.
KFYR-TV
NDSU Extension offering free parenting classes in Minot
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The NDSU extension in Minot is starting its Nurturing Parenting Program for parents with children 12 and under, and childcare will be available. The program will last 16 weeks, and the curriculum is designed to provide tools for various parenting styles. Holly Arnold, an extension...
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized
BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and 100+ fentanyl pills are now in police custody following a traffic stop. The Berthold Police Department pulled over 36-year-old Chance Johnson of New Town on Thursday, Jan. 12. Police searched the vehicle and found 118 fentanyl pills. Authorities...
kfgo.com
Two arrested on drug charges in Ward County
BERTHOLD, N.D. (KFGO) – A traffic stop led to drug arrests in Ward County early Thurs. morning. Berthold police say 44-year-old Autumn Little Soldier was arrested for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. 118 fentanyl pills were seized. Little Soldier also had warrants for her arrest. The driver,...
