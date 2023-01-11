Developers, housing activists weigh in on Orange County’s affordable housing crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. — Developers and housing activists say Orange County is suffocating its supply of affordable housing with too much red tape.

The county appears to be at an impasse trying to fix the problem, and it’s driving up housing prices.

Many people understand that the area’s housing crisis is being caused by a lack of available housing. The solution should be to build more. But right now, that solution can take three years.

Data from the county shows only slightly above the average number of units that are being built right now. Developers say part of that is the county’s own problem.

Staff and commissioners are also taking up to three years to give projects the green light, delays that add to a project’s cost to build.

