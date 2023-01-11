ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change.  Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith.  Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Big Announcement

The Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome back a familiar face for Saturday night's AFC Wild Card game.  Former Jaguars standout defensive tackle John Henderson will lead the "DUUUUVAL" chant before Jacksonville takes on the Los Angeles Chargers.  If you're not familiar with Henderson, he was ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders make big personnel firing

After failing to produce a winning season for the sixth straight year, the Washington Commanders are shaking up the snow globe a bit. The Commanders announced on Tuesday that they are firing their offensive coordinator Scott Turner after three seasons in charge of the offense. Head coach Ron Rivera released a statement in which he... The post Commanders make big personnel firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Chargers Practice Update

Los Angeles Chargers fans hoped to see Mike Williams back on the field for Saturday's first-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the wide receiver is not practicing Thursday. ESPN's Lindsey Thiry saw no sign of Williams, who suffered a back injury during an inconsequential ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Scouting Report: LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

Another talented pass rusher has declared for the NFL Draft. Could BJ Ojulari be on the Pittsburgh Steelers' radar?. A former 4-star prospect from Marietta, Georgia, Ojulari was an instant contributor as a freshman on the LSU Tigers' defense, notching a three-sack performance in one of his fourth career game.
BATON ROUGE, LA

