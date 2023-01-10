Read full article on original website
Capital Group reaches exclusive distribution alliance with UBS
UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) is set to distribute Capital Group’s multi-sector income fund (MSI) in Hong Kong under an exclusive partnership. MSI, which was launched in the US in 2019, integrates four fixed-income sectors. These sectors are emerging market bonds, securitised credit, investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds.
Mercer Advisors snaps up Empyrion Wealth Management
Mercer Global Advisors, a US-based registered investment adviser (RIA), has purchased Empyrion Wealth Management for an undisclosed sum. With headquarters in Roseville, California, Empyrion offers various financial services to family stewards, women in transition and retirees. Founded by the firm’s president Kimberly FOSS in 2002, Empyrion currently serves 90 clients...
Advisor360° buys Agreement Express’ wealthtech assets
Advisor360° has purchased Agreement Express’s digital onboarding technology and related wealth management assets. The wealth technology company acquired the assets from private equity firm Frontier Growth, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Under the deal, Agreement Express will transfer technology, intellectual property, clients, and professionals from its...
Top 20 global M&A financial advisers for 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for top 20 financial advisers by value and volume for 2022. Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co have become the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers by value and volume in 2022, respectively. Goldman Sachs took...
Fintech firm GoLogiq to buy Nest Egg Investments in $30m deal
GoLogiq, a US-based fintech and consumer data analytics provider, has entered into a binding letter of intent to buy Nest Egg Investments for $30m. Nest Egg Investments currently offers a mobile app that is capable of facilitating the discovery, planning and automating of retirement savings. The firm provides customised investment...
Isio Group to buy Deloitte’s pensions advisory arm in UK
British pensions advisory firm Isio Group has reached a deal to purchase Deloitte’s UK-based pensions advisory business, called Deloitte Total Reward and Benefits (DTRB). DTRB currently offers actuarial, pensions administration, investment services to various clients and pension plans across the UK. The new deal will see the creation of...
Fidelity Investments buys equity management firm Shoobx
Financial services firm Fidelity Investments has reached an agreement to buy Shoobx, which provides private outfits with automated equity management solutions and financing software. Shoobx caters to private companies during various stages of their growth, such as launching an initial public offering (IPO). Through the latest deal, whose value has...
Switzerland’s Vontobel names new investments chief
Swiss private bank Vontobel has appointed Christel Rendu de Lint as the new head of its investments arm, effective immediately. Rendu de Lint succeeds Vontobel CEO Zeno Staub, who was also supervising the management of the firm’s investment arm. She has also been a member of Vontobel’s executive committee.
BlackRock plans to trim headcount by 500 to increase profitability
American asset manager BlackRock is planning to reduce the size of its workforce by nearly 500 to ride out choppy markets. The company, which has $7.96 trillion in assets under management at the end of the third quarter, registered decline in its equity and bond business last year. The proposed...
Apex Group snaps up fund administration software firm PFS
Financial services firm Apex Group has strengthened its technology platform with the purchase of fund administration software firm Pacific Fund Systems (PFS). APEX Group has bought the business from the company’s co-founders and Pollen Street Capital. PFS, which was established in 1999, helps its investment fund clients with its...
Harris Associates slashes stake in Credit Suisse by half
Harris Associates, one of the major shareholders of Credit Suisse, has cut its stake in the beleaguered bank by around half by divesting some of its shares. The move comes in the midst of the Swiss bank’s effort to gain new investors to increase capital, reported Bloomberg. It saw...
China’s ARC Group snaps up consultancy firm Asia Perspective
Chinese investment bank and financial services provider ARC Group has entered into a share purchase deal to buy Scandinavian consultancy company Asia Perspective. Established in 2004, Asia Perspective offers cross-border consultancy services in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. ARC Group will pay $12.8m for 100% stake in Asia Perspective. The...
Keeping your investments on track amid market volatility
The last year or so has been challenging for investors. Record levels of inflation and wide fluctuations in the stock markets mean many investors have seen a significant reduction in the value of their investments, whether it is an ISA or trust. We know it is hard to keep a...
Coinbase and ConsenSys cut staff amidst cold crypto winter winds
New year, same old crypto crash. Digital asset firms lay off more people as market volatility continues. The cold winds of the crypto winter have been blowing for over a year, but the blizzard shows no signs of relenting. Last year was brutal as a result of crypto crash. The...
RBC Wealth Management to retreat from Guernsey market
RBC Wealth Management has announced plan to close its operations in Guernsey after completing a review of the business. The move is a part of the company’s plan to centralise its activities, primarily in Jersey and other locations. It is expected to take two years of time to complete...
LGIM names new head of wholesale distribution for Switzerland
Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has hired Patrick Lutz as head of wholesale distribution, Switzerland. Based out of the company’s new Zurich office, Lutz will report to Steven de Vries, head of wholesale distribution for Europe, UK and Latin America. Lutz, in this newly created role, will be...
