Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Restaurateur: Ghost kitchens ‘tear apart’ community, food scene
The idea of a Ghost Kitchen -- a restaurant without a storefront operating out of a space and mainly focusing on delivery -- isn’t new. They popped-up a lot throughout the pandemic, but customers may want to take a closer look at where that food is coming from before making that order.
hereisoregon.com
Toyshop Ramen to combine late-night noodles, colorful cocktails, vinyl toys in Northeast Portland
It could almost be a deleted scene from “Big,” the classic Tom Hanks comedy of accelerated development: Isaac Ocejo, a chef, toy fan and lifelong collector, is asked to open his first bar, and when it comes time to pick the theme, he pitches his business partners on … toys?
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
Sky Zone trampoline park coming to Gresham’s College Square
Oregon is set to get its first Sky Zone trampoline park. According to Sky Zone’s website, the company plans to open a new location inside the College Square shopping center at 2990 Hogan Dr., in Gresham.
Portland tattoo shops offering flash tats for Friday the 13th
Clients can choose from a set menu of designs at a lower price
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.
KATU.com
Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips
Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
WWEEK
Where to Eat This Week
207 NW 10th Ave., 971-420-3630, cosmicbliss.com. Noon-8 pm Sunday-Wednesday, noon-9 pm Thursday-Saturday. January might seem like a strange time to recommend chowing down on ice cream, but if you think about it, it’s really when you should be indulging in a summertime staple. Once all of the holiday decorations have come down and you’re left with gray, chilly winter days, there’s no better treat to encourage you to dream of July. There’s also a new scoop shop in town worth trying out before the summer rush: Eugene-based Cosmic Bliss, which is good news for those with dietary restrictions. There is both grass-fed dairy and plant-based ice cream, and everything is gluten free.
Outlook Online
Multnomah County red tape slows sale of Tad's Chicken 'n Dumplins
Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat. The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy
PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
9-year-old Salem student publishes his first horror book
Hudson received a bit of help from his mother, Courtney Siemens, but it was mostly a one-man — or one-boy — show.
23 ways to experience hygge in Portland
This Danish concept emphasizes all things comfortable and cozy.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Portland
One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
KGW
The biggest county for pot sales in Oregon isn’t where you might think
The per capita cannabis sales leader isn’t urban Multnomah County, it’s way out east in rural Malheur County. And there’s one good reason why.
WWEEK
Shows of the Week: Portland Still Loves ILOVEMAKONNEN
Perhaps no artist epitomizes the anything-goes spirit of Atlanta hip-hop than rapper, singer and onetime Portland resident ILOVEMAKONNEN. Coming to national prominence in 2014 with the weeknight party anthem “Tuesday,” the man born Makonnen Sheran continues to captivate audiences with his untrained warble, which connects the drunken singalongs of Biz Markie, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Busta Rhymes with the new generation of soul-rap belters like Rod Wave. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 503-284-4700, startheaterportland.com. 9 pm. $20. 21+.
WWEEK
Portland City Hall to Begin Disbursing $500,000 in Relief Funds to Small Cannabis Shops and Workers
Portland cannabis businesses that are struggling with slumping demand and a rash of robberies can apply next week for $456,901 in relief funds taken from the 3% city tax on weed sales. The Office of Community & Civic Life will begin accepting applications for the money Jan. 16 and will...
Airbnb launches new program to rent out apartments in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The ability to rent out a house or room on short-term rental sites has typically been limited to property owners, but a new program will give some Portland apartment-dwellers the same opportunity for the first time. Airbnb has launched a new program called "Airbnb-Friendly Apartments" that...
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
Local family claims they were turned away from Portland hotel after being shot
A family victimized by gun violence is now in hiding and searching for a safe place to stay after police say they were shot at an east Portland apartment complex Tuesday night.
WWEEK
Is the “Gary Safe” Building on MLK About to Become an Audi Dealership?
Address: 1601 NE Martin Luther King Jr, Blvd. How long it’s been empty: More than a decade. Why it’s empty: The safe company needed more space back in the day. Rita “Bo” Brown was known as the “Gentleman Bank Robber” because she dressed like a man while she plied her trade in the Pacific Northwest. As a member of the Seattle-based George Jackson Brigade, an anarcho-communist group that aimed to overthrow the U.S. government, she held up at least seven banks in the 1970s.
Comments / 0