Positive Story: South Carolina Woman Overcomes Illnesses and Surgeries to Earn High School Diploma 22 Years Later, at 42Zack LoveSummerton, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Bridging a generational gap with adult computer classes in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Library is working to bridge a general gap to computer literacy through adult computer classes in Calhoun County. “I’ve been working since I was about 16 so you acquire a lot of different experiences but I’ve found that you have to keep up with the technology, you have to keep up with computer," said class participant Cleo Owens.
SC State child development learning center retains 5 year accreditation amid wavering licensed childcare options in the city
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina State University's Child Development Learning Center has retained its five year national accreditation. Parents in Orangeburg say access to quality health care can be hard to come by. According to the Department of Social Services, there are 19 licensed and approved child care providers in the city of Orangeburg.
Richland Two reminder: half-day for high school students tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland School District Two announced all high school students will have a half-day tomorrow, January 12. School officials say classes will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. due to the end of the semester.
New welcome signs aim to attract more visitors to the 'pretty little town' of Cameron
CAMERON, S.C. — If you drive into Cameron, you'll be greeted by a "Welcome to Cameron" sign. The signs are brand new and made possible with about $30,000 in state funding. “I think the new signs have been an asset to Cameron, we’ve had signs before, they were worn out and not as visible as these were. These really make a nice statement," said local business owner Wayne Polin.
'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas
SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
Calling all artists! City of Columbia looking for t-shirt designers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you an artist? Have great ideas or a vision?. You might be just what the city of Columbia is looking for in a t-shirt designer. The city of Columbia is starting what they hope will be an annual t-shirt contest. There are two categories for...
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
Blythewood student selected to perform at Carnegie Hall
Jada Bacote, a senior at South Carolina Connections Academy, has been selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Bacote will perform Voice–Soprano One in February with the Honors Concert Choir. Participation in the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.
Cinderella Project now collecting dresses for the perfect prom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Bar's Young Lawyers Division is once again collecting gently used prom, bridesmaid and other formal dresses for the Cinderella Project. In its 20th year, the project allows local high school students a chance to outfit themselves with that perfect dress and accessories for the prom dance.
Lexington Two to give out bricks from George I. Pair as keepsakes
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A school in West Columbia is being demolished, but for those who want a keepsake, you'll have a chance for that soon. Bricks are what make up the former George I. Pair Elementary School. Now, the bricks are coming apart as the school is demolished.
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
Longtime Hartsville childcare facility prepares to close its doors leaving parents searching for answers
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Pee Dee, some Hartsville parents have more questions than answers after a longstanding daycare announced its closing. The owner of A Kidz Place II sent out letters to parents and staff announcing it will close its doors within the next three months. WMBF News...
CSX designates Select Site in Lugoff, but what does it mean?
LUGOFF, S.C. — CSX select site is at 1291 Commerce Drive in Lugoff. But what does that mean?. "Receiving that designation means it has all the du-diligence complete, what I mean by due diligence is a phase 1 environmental, geotechnical studies have been done, there has been work done as well on cultural impact and so forth," says Jeff Burgess, economic developer for Kershaw County.
Money-management and goal setting: How preparation for Girl Scout cookie sales teaches life lessons
SUMTER, S.C. — It’s almost time for Girl Scout cookie season. For a lot of troops, the preparation has already begun. In Sumter, the Girl Scout Troop 2252 American Legion Post 15 is using this busy season to teach life lessons like goal setting and money management. "I’m...
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
Introducing Gills Creek Memorial Park coming to Columbia, SC
Explore the plans the City of Forest Acres has for its new Gills Creek Memorial Park.
Columbia Children's Theatre moving to Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A huge swell of artistic influence is coming to West Columbia and it's all thanks to a partnership between the city of West Columbia, the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center and the Columbia Children's Theatre. As of last week, the Richland Mall is under new ownership,...
Do you have trees in your neighborhood that look like this? City of Columbia to hold public forum on utility line tree trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerned about the way trees in your area have been trimmed around utility lines? Ever wonder what guidelines the tree trimmers use when doing their work? Here's your chance to find out and to add your input to the conversation. Representatives from the City of Columbia...
