Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HAY Lubbock, Maybe You Should Secure Your Load Better?
I've had to swerve to miss quite a few things in the middle of the road here in Lubbock. Plywood, tree branches, mattresses, bricks, and bags of clothing all come immediately to mind. But does it get any more Lubbock than having to change lanes to miss... an entire hay...
KCBD
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen, the original owners, the Dean Family, announced today. After 50 years in operation, the Deans were closing their doors to the public. However, before the amusement park went up for auction, the owners found investors to purchase the business.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: UMC cardiac patient will now have to travel to Dallas for care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A program that has given hope to those with weak or failing hearts will no longer be offered in Lubbock, for a second time. UMC launched its Left Ventricular Assist Device Program (LVAD) in 2006, but said the demand has not increased as expected, so it is doing away with the program, just like it disappeared in the 1990s, after another Lubbock hospital tried it for a few years.
KCBD
Vitalant declares blood supply emergency
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant says they have a blood supply shortage at all locations, causing a growing concern for local hospitals. Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker says, “Right now, blood shortages are the worst they have been anytime in the last 12 months.”. A dwindling blood supply, not...
KCBD
LPD to conduct follow-up investigation after deadly overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation beginning at 9:00 a.m. today, January 12th, 2023. The investigations will be in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 in the east bound main lanes. The following traffic changes will occur:. The east...
KCBD
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
KCBD
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A California man has been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a Plainview man 93 times, killing him. On Halloween in 2020, Alexander Toichi Duberek reportedly traveled from San Diego to Lubbock on his way to see his boyfriend who lived in Plainview. After arriving at the Preston Smith Airport that evening, the 25-year-old told authorities he took a cab to the local Sam’s Club parking lot where he purchased a car for $3,000. He then drove to Walmart to buy a knife, a hatchet, a gas can, a collapsible shovel, a head lamp, a change of clothes, new boots, personal hygiene items and a first aid kit.
KCBD
Wind dies down, for now
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds tone down quite a bit into tonight and tomorrow, leaving us with only teens for windspeeds starting this weekend. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last, as we see winds pick back up Sunday with Lubbock expecting sustained winds of 27 mph. This continues throughout the work week, ranging speeds from the low 20s Monday and Tuesday up to 30 by Wednesday.
KCBD
New Oceans Behavioral Hospital opening in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new behavioral hospital is coming to Lubbock. The new 32-bed facility focuses on mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and other behavioral concerns in adults. Marybeth Moran, the administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital, says the hospital’s goal is to serve the underserved. “Lubbock came...
KCBD
Warmer weather and wind for the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire weather danger continues into the evening hours on this First Alert Weather Day. However, winds will begin to diminish after 8 pm and the fire and wind dangers will decrease by midnight. Thursday will bring lower wind speeds and cooler temperatures. I expect the afternoon...
KCBD
One seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting, Metro investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left one person with serious injuries. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating. Police have not...
KCBD
15-year-old dies in central Lubbock shooting, teen arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A central Lubbock shooting has left a 15-year-old dead. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called the 4300 block of Canton Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, police found 15-year-old Noah Rodriguez with a serious gunshot wound. Emergency crews attempted to save...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Chopper
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chopper! KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a five-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months. He is laid back, obedient and kind. He loves to hang out on the couch and chill with his humans. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and...
KCBD
Lubbock County Expo Developer expects ‘major announcements’ in ‘short order’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The developer of the Lubbock County Expo Center told a meeting of both governing boards Wednesday that sponsorships will be secured over the next few months, and he expects to then make those announcements. Private fundraising efforts are one of the reasons construction has yet to...
KCBD
100 Black Men of West Texas hosting Life Together Couples Workshop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 Black Men of West Texas is hoping to help couples build stronger relationships with the Life Together Couples Workshop. “Relationships are hard, and sometimes the hardest part is not knowing how to fix it,” according to a release. “But, if we had a road map, a plan for success, maybe it would make things easier.”
KCBD
Lubbock community encouraged to honor first responders killed in crash on 3rd anniversary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday marks the 3rd anniversary of two first responders who lost their lives, another critically injured, while working a crash on I-27. Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill and officer Nicholas Reyna were struck and killed on the side of the road while responding to the crash. Firefighter Matt Dawson suffered a critical brain injury. His recovery journey continues three years later. Dawson retired from Lubbock Fire Rescue in April of last year.
KCBD
SPCAA reopens Hockley County food box
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Community Action Association started their food box 40 years ago, to help people in Hockley County. “We operate from the premise that in this country, no one should be hungry,” SPCAA Executive Director Bill Powell said. The food box was previously given...
KCBD
First Alert Weather: Strong winds and fire danger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Increasing winds will elevate the wildfire danger across the KCBD viewing area today and tomorrow. A variety of wind and fire watches and warnings are in effect. It’s a pattern more like Spring than Winter. Today becomes partly cloudy and windy. Afternoon winds will range...
KCBD
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic delays are expected after an RV and a semi-truck crashed on Hwy 84 northwest of Lubbock. Emergency crews responded to the 5400 block of Clovis Rd. just before 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Police stated one person was moderately injured in the crash. Clovis Road...
Comments / 0