Eau Claire taking more time on EMS pact with Altoona

By By Andrew Dowd Leader-Telegram staff
 2 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council agreed Tuesday evening to provide more time for talks on continuing to provide ambulance service to neighboring Altoona.

In a 9-0 vote — council members Andrew Werthmann and Charlie Johnson were absent Tuesday — Eau Claire leaders extended a deadline for making a decision on early termination of its current ambulance service contract with Altoona.

Previously Eau Claire would need to tell Altoona by Jan. 15 if the contract would be over at year’s end, but the council approved extending that deadline to June 1.

The extension is being done following last year’s preliminary discussions between officials from both cities about the potential to combine their fire departments or dig into terms of the existing EMS agreement.

“The amendment allows both cities additional time to work toward a potential merger of the fire departments, a mutual extension of the agreement or other alternatives,” Matt Jaggar, a deputy chief of the Eau Claire Fire Department, said to the City Council.

He noted that the extended deadline had already been approved by Altoona leaders.

The current contract between the two cities doesn’t end until 2028, but rising costs for ambulance services prompted Eau Claire to consider early termination to push for renegotiation or other options.

Last month Eau Claire Fire Chief Chris Bell spoke to the Leader-Telegram about a merger being a way to spread expenses that Eau Claire and Altoona are facing with their fire departments between the two cities. Bell noted a merger could help save on administrative and equipment costs between the two.

Also last month, Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat said 2022’s merger talks were very preliminary and it is only one option being considered by the rapidly growing city. Altoona has already budgeted $50,000 for a study this year to explore the operations, equipment and facilities needs for its own Fire Department.

Safer downtown streets

Planning safety improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians on busy downtown streets will be a topic of discussion this year at City Hall.

Before approving the 2023 work plan for its Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, the City Council added another task.

A joint meeting between that committee and the City Council will be scheduled for this summer to talk about ways to improve safety on downtown thoroughfares.

”I’m interested in getting the conversation started,” Councilwoman Kate Felton said. She and Councilman Jeremy Gragert co-sponsored adding the joint meeting to the committee’s work for 2023.

The amendment they proposed specifically mentioned Farwell, Madison, Galloway, Dewey, Washington and Barstow streets, and Harding Avenue as routes that should be in the discussion.

The upcoming meeting between the City Council and committee would not itself yield immediate safety upgrades to those routes, but Gragert said it is more of a “plan to plan.” Ideas generated from the meeting and subsequent talks could help city engineers consider safety upgrades to include in those downtown streets when they do become due for roadwork.

”Projects like these I think it’s really important we start talking about them now — years in advance — so we do them right,” Felton said.

The council voted unanimously on Tuesday to add the downtown road safety discussions to the committee’s work plan.

