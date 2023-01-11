ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
Morning Poll: Should we launch a morning email?

Some 16,000 of you are big fans of our ARLnow Afternoon Update newsletter, giving us email open rates near the tippy top of industry averages. The Afternoon Update, for the uninitiated, sends out headlines, links and article previews at 4 p.m. daily, for the past 24 hours of ARLnow content. It is the defacto local homepage for just shy of 10% of Arlington’s adult population.
Morning Notes

Apple Store Temporarily Closed — The Apple Store in Clarendon is closed at least through Friday, according to posted hours on the company’s website. No reason for the closure was given but construction is ongoing at The Crossing Clarendon shopping center, where it’s located. [Apple]. Local Civic...
You’re invited: Arlington Graduate Open House

George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, School of Business, and the Carter School of Peace and Conflict Resolution invite prospective students to attend our in-person Arlington Graduate Open House. This is the perfect opportunity to explore your graduate school options, meet your future professors face-to-face, connect...
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
ACPD: Four arrested amid spate of car thefts

The Arlington County Police Department is warning residents about a rise in car thefts. Numerous instances of vehicle thefts have been reported recently in Arlington. It’s part of a nationwide trend, which ACPD attributes — at least in part — to “videos on how to steal certain makes and models… circulated widely on social media sites.”
