Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Should we launch a morning email?
Some 16,000 of you are big fans of our ARLnow Afternoon Update newsletter, giving us email open rates near the tippy top of industry averages. The Afternoon Update, for the uninitiated, sends out headlines, links and article previews at 4 p.m. daily, for the past 24 hours of ARLnow content. It is the defacto local homepage for just shy of 10% of Arlington’s adult population.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Apple Store Temporarily Closed — The Apple Store in Clarendon is closed at least through Friday, according to posted hours on the company’s website. No reason for the closure was given but construction is ongoing at The Crossing Clarendon shopping center, where it’s located. [Apple]. Local Civic...
arlnow.com
Arlington honors MLK Day with performances, volunteer opportunities, and clean ups
Several community service events are taking place in the coming days across Arlington in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. County offices may be closed on Monday (Jan. 16), but the county and local organizations are holding events on and around the federal holiday recognizing the civil rights icon’s birthday.
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 19 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $335,000 while the most expensive was $1,630,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 70 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
arlnow.com
Intersection reconfiguration near Clarendon set to wrap up this spring
Arlington County is nearing the end of project to overhaul of the intersection of Washington Blvd and 13th Street N., near Clarendon. The redesigned intersection will have two lanes of travel in each direction, while the new 13th Street N. will make a “T” with the new Washington Blvd.
arlnow.com
Boutique market Foxtrot in Rosslyn set to start delivering later this week
Foxtrot’s newest location in Rosslyn is finally set to open later this week. The boutique market, cafe, and convenience store has announced it is opening its 4,077-square-foot shop at 1771 N. Pierce Street on Friday, Jan. 13. There will be an “opening celebration” for the new store from 4-7...
arlnow.com
You’re invited: Arlington Graduate Open House
George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, School of Business, and the Carter School of Peace and Conflict Resolution invite prospective students to attend our in-person Arlington Graduate Open House. This is the perfect opportunity to explore your graduate school options, meet your future professors face-to-face, connect...
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
arlnow.com
Arts Focus: We Paused! exhibit continues exploring a community’s pandemic journey through art!
This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development. WE PAUSED! A Handmade Book by Studio Pause for Gates of Ballston, chronicles a year in the life of one Arlington community during the COVID-19 epidemic through creativity and art. Now, that book has been...
arlnow.com
ACPD: Four arrested amid spate of car thefts
The Arlington County Police Department is warning residents about a rise in car thefts. Numerous instances of vehicle thefts have been reported recently in Arlington. It’s part of a nationwide trend, which ACPD attributes — at least in part — to “videos on how to steal certain makes and models… circulated widely on social media sites.”
arlnow.com
Sheriff candidates call for more screening and 24/7 in-house medical care at county jail
(Updated at 5:55 p.m.) All three candidates looking to replace Sheriff Beth Arthur, who retired at the end of last year, say they have ideas for changing how the jail is run. They each say their ideas could help save the lives of those detained in jail, which is overseen by the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0