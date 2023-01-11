Read full article on original website
Many stranded across broken bridges as severe weather pummels California
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KMPH) — Many residents in Three Rivers, California woke up to their backyards washed away due to the dangerous winter storm passing through. Due to heavy flooding and debris, the North and South Fork bridges have been destroyed, leaving some people stranded on the other side.
