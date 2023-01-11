Read full article on original website
Landslide causes 12-foot drop under highway in Oregon
PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KMTR) — A landslide closed a section of a highway Monday morning in Oregon, dropping up to 12 feet in certain spots. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was part of an already-active landslide. About 200 yards of a segment beneath Highway 101, about 12 miles south of Port Orford, dropped several feet and continued to slowly slide throughout the day.
Search continues for 5-year-old boy swept away by California floods
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by rapid floodwaters on Monday in California. The child, who has been identified as Kyle Doan, went missing near San Miguel. Authorities searched for the boy on Monday but had...
Two Florida tickets come close to winning Mega Millions, jackpot climbs to $1.35B
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets sold in Florida came close to winning the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday. According to the Mega Millions website, one ticket sold in Florida won the Match 5 prize of $1 million. A second ticket won the Match 5 prize but also scored the Megaplier bonus, raising their winnings to $3 million.
Man, 72, leads Florida deputies on chase while armed with AR-style rifle
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — A 72-year-old man led deputies on a high-speed chase while armed with an AR-style rifle in central Florida. The ordeal began when police in Cape Coral notified the Lee County Sheriff's Office that a chase over the Midpoint Bridge carried into Fort Myers. Investigators...
WATCH: Right whale and calf spotted off Jupiter and Singer islands, boaters steer clear
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has an announcement for boaters after an endangered right whale and its calf were spotted multiple times on the Florida coastline. The FWC says although these animals seem intriguing and majestic — experts are urging boaters...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order to protect Florida's environment
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to advance protection of Florida's environment and water quality. The governor announced the move at a news conference in Bonita Springs on Tuesday. The order includes a proposed investment of $3.5 billion over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of water resources.
Second chance for high school dropouts expands in St. Lucie County
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Over the past few years, high school dropout rates have started to climb across the country. Experts largely blame the pandemic for the increase but other factors like finances or family issues may also play a role. According to the Florida Department of...
Governor DeSantis unveils proposal to lower prescription drug prices
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (CBS12) — While speaking at a news conference at The Villages, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a legislative proposal aimed at lowering the price of prescription drugs. The proposal increases registration requirements of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), requiring them to disclose affiliate pharmacies or companies, complaints or...
Charges dropped against deputy who accidentally shot girl in his home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A jailhouse deputy who accidentally shot a child inside his own home will not face charges. Daniel Weber, a St. Lucie County jail deputy, accidently shot a girl while cleaning his AR-15 assault rifle on Nov. 23, 2022, around 3 p.m. The arrest...
Port Charlotte woman wins $1 million off Florida scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One Florida woman is kicking off the new year with a bang. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won $1 million prize from the "500X The Cash" scratch-off game. Dowling purchased her ticket at Publix on Preachland Boulevard. She...
