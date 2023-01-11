Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Marc Matarazzo Returns to Florida and Joins The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
January 11, 2023 – Dr. Marc Matarazzo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and related injuries, is pleased to announce he has joined the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL and is now accepting new patients.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Healthcare Leaders to Take the Stage During Serving Up Leadership
January 10, 2023 – Leadership Broward’s popular “Serving Up Leadership” series kicks off the New Year with guest speaker K. Scott Wester, FACHE, President and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System, and moderator Shane Strum, President and CEO of Broward Health, during a luncheon on Thursday, February 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boatyard, 1555 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale. The program begins at noon.
Chief Bradley McKeone Updates Coral Springs Residents for Jan. 2023
A Message from Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone. I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. I hope that those in our community were able to enjoy the holidays and spend time with family and friends. Last November, we completed the Communications (Dispatch) Expansion Project, which extends...
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
thecoastalstar.com
County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
Trader Joe's may snub West Palm Beach again
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. It's a new year but some of the same old sad news. West Palm Beach may get overlooked again by the boutique grocery store Trader Joe's, which residents in the so, so popular SoSo neighborhood have been lobbying to go...
pointpubs.com
Developer Proposes Apartment Buildings for Christ Church Property, Relocation of Historic Chapel to Centennial Park
Developer Adam Adache, managing partner of Cavache Properties, has plans to purchase the Christ Church campus in Old Pompano and construct a 10-story building and a 6-story building – containing approximately 319 rental apartments combined – on a portion of the 4.96-acre property. The historic George Foster Chapel...
This real estate agency has local and worldwide customers
Atlantic Properties International, an upscale real estate agency located on Fort Lauderdale’s luxurious Galt Ocean Mile, certainly lives up to its name. “Sixty percent of our clients are from foreign countries,” says President and CEO Carl Marzola, adding most of his customers, both foreign and local, are loyal and return to him for all their real estate needs.
Viewpoints – Week of Jan. 12
This box has been missing a cover for months. It’s located on the east side of Military Trail across from 4251 Crystal Lake Drive. It really needs a steel cover. Also, thank you for repairing the utility box on 45th Street. Looks great. Sandra Batter, Deerfield Beach. “I wish...
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
calleochonews.com
Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is all about helping his hometown, and other Miami communities thrive
Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is loyal to his district and identifies as a Miami Gardens native before all else. While being chairman of a county is his day job, Oliver G. Gilbert III is also an attorney and works at St. Thomas University School of Law. Born and raised in the City of Miami Gardens, he believes that hard work and passion can take you anywhere you want in life.
Delray Beach Resident To Federal Prison For Possessing Illegal Material
Already An Offender, Delray Man Does It Again… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man, already registered as a sexual offender, is heading to federal prison for again possessing illegal material. He was apparently turned in by Google. The United States Department […]
floridapolitics.com
Wayne Messam facing a challenge for his third term as Miramar Mayor
Wayne Messam cruised through his last re-election with 86% of the vote. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has a challenger to get by if he’s going to win a third term as Mayor on the city’s Election Day, March 14. Rudy Theophin, who works in financial services with OneBox...
cw34.com
Police, postal service investigate mail dumped in lake in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating a stunning incident involving mail delivery in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. A resident told police she watched a contractor whose job it was to deliver mail to homes, dumping a bin full of mail in a lake at Mirabella at Mirasol Tuesday afternoon.
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL
Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
Smoke Shack BBQ and Burgers Celebrates First South Florida Location, Plans Second
The Jersey-born barbecue chain is headed to Delray Beach
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
PLANetizen
Miami-Dade Issues ‘Extreme Heat Action Plan’
Miami-Dade County has issued a new plan aimed at mitigating the effects of extreme heat in the region through infrastructure improvements and public education. David Volz reports on the story for Route Fifty. The Extreme Heat Action Plan, announced by the county’s mayor along with the Resilient305 partnership and the Miami Foundation, proposes “a combination of blue, green, and gray infrastructure to cool neighborhoods and communities.”
NewPelican
Pompano Beach, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Yhttps://www.newpelican.com/
Comments / 0