Hillsboro Beach, FL

Healthcare Leaders to Take the Stage During Serving Up Leadership

January 10, 2023 – Leadership Broward’s popular “Serving Up Leadership” series kicks off the New Year with guest speaker K. Scott Wester, FACHE, President and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System, and moderator Shane Strum, President and CEO of Broward Health, during a luncheon on Thursday, February 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boatyard, 1555 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale. The program begins at noon.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
thecoastalstar.com

County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Trader Joe's may snub West Palm Beach again

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.  It's a new year but some of the same old sad news. West Palm Beach may get overlooked again by the boutique grocery store Trader Joe's, which residents in the so, so popular SoSo neighborhood have been lobbying to go...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NewPelican

This real estate agency has local and worldwide customers

Atlantic Properties International, an upscale real estate agency located on Fort Lauderdale’s luxurious Galt Ocean Mile, certainly lives up to its name. “Sixty percent of our clients are from foreign countries,” says President and CEO Carl Marzola, adding most of his customers, both foreign and local, are loyal and return to him for all their real estate needs.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewPelican

Viewpoints – Week of Jan. 12

This box has been missing a cover for months. It’s located on the east side of Military Trail across from 4251 Crystal Lake Drive. It really needs a steel cover. Also, thank you for repairing the utility box on 45th Street. Looks great. Sandra Batter, Deerfield Beach. “I wish...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is all about helping his hometown, and other Miami communities thrive

Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is loyal to his district and identifies as a Miami Gardens native before all else. While being chairman of a county is his day job, Oliver G. Gilbert III is also an attorney and works at St. Thomas University School of Law. Born and raised in the City of Miami Gardens, he believes that hard work and passion can take you anywhere you want in life.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Resident To Federal Prison For Possessing Illegal Material

Already An Offender, Delray Man Does It Again… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man, already registered as a sexual offender, is heading to federal prison for again possessing illegal material. He was apparently turned in by Google. The United States Department […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL

Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity

MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time.  It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems

She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
MIAMI, FL
PLANetizen

Miami-Dade Issues ‘Extreme Heat Action Plan’

Miami-Dade County has issued a new plan aimed at mitigating the effects of extreme heat in the region through infrastructure improvements and public education. David Volz reports on the story for Route Fifty. The Extreme Heat Action Plan, announced by the county’s mayor along with the Resilient305 partnership and the Miami Foundation, proposes “a combination of blue, green, and gray infrastructure to cool neighborhoods and communities.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

NewPelican

