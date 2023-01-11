ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DNR looking into decreasing Gray Fox population

EASTERN IOWA — The Iowa DNR is doing research into the state's decreasing Gray Fox population. The DNR has been tracking a huge drop for the last 25 years. As many as 3,000 to 4,000 Gray Foxes were harvested across Iowa every year back in the 1970s. That number...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa housing rehab projects get $4 million in grants

Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced $4 million in American Rescue Plan dollars and local fiscal relief funds for housing rehabilitation projects in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City and Washington. The money will help restore a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Community members awarded by Secretary Pate for combating human trafficking

Des Moines — Thursday evening, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate awarded community members on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking (INAHT) for combating human trafficking across the state. The awards were presented by Pate at the Iowa State Capitol. Staff from the Office of the Iowa...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

State Auditor Rob Sand sworn in for a second term in office Thursday

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand was sworn into office for a second term on Thursday. Sand was joined by his wife Christine, their two children, and dozens of friends and colleagues as The Honorable Tyler Buller presided over the ceremony at the State Capitol. “I am honored to serve the...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Lawmakers, others react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) gave her Condition of the State address on Tuesday. Gov. Reynolds introduced a new "school choice" bill, which will be her third year to push for this type of legislation. Democrats are already pushing back on the plan, arguing public dollars belong in public schools.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Board of Education approves IHSAA football classification changes

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Starting this fall, Iowa high school football classes and districts will consider socioeconomic factors for prep programs. The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the approval of the plan by the Iowa State Board of Education on Thursday. IHSAA schools voted in favor of the plan in December.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Democrats & progressive groups give "People's Condition of the State" address

Iowa Democratic leaders and progressive groups spoke at the Iowa Capitol Tuesday morning ahead of Governor Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address. They dubbed their speeches "The People's Condition of the State." Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst (D-Windsor Heights), State Sen. Pam Jochum (D-Dubuque), and representatives from Planned...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
IOWA STATE

