Iowa lifts ban on bird exhibitions after 30 days without bird flu; threat may not be over
Iowa is lifting its ban on bird exhibitions at markets and fairs. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship's November 10th order canceled all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds, and prohibited live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets, and exotic sales.
Iowa DNR looking into decreasing Gray Fox population
EASTERN IOWA — The Iowa DNR is doing research into the state's decreasing Gray Fox population. The DNR has been tracking a huge drop for the last 25 years. As many as 3,000 to 4,000 Gray Foxes were harvested across Iowa every year back in the 1970s. That number...
Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against C6-Zero, owner after explosion in Marengo
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed suit on behalf of the State of Iowa against C6-Zero and its owner following the explosion in Marengo. The lawsuit is against the company and Howard Brand seeking immediate compliance with an emergency order of the...
Tanager Place: New Iowa bills could cause "irreparable harm" to kids and families
Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids is responding to two new bills in the statehouse that appear to be Iowa's answer to Florida's "Don't say gay" law. In a statement Thursday, Tanager said its staff and volunteers are in a unique position, as the only LGBTQ+ youth center in the community, to see firsthand the stress youth and young adults face daily.
Peppercorn Food Company: How to make Jumbo Scallops and Risotto
Peppercorn Food Company joins Iowa's News Now to show us how to make Jumbo Scallops and Risotto. For more information on their services, click here.
Iowa housing rehab projects get $4 million in grants
Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced $4 million in American Rescue Plan dollars and local fiscal relief funds for housing rehabilitation projects in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City and Washington. The money will help restore a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot...
Community members awarded by Secretary Pate for combating human trafficking
Des Moines — Thursday evening, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate awarded community members on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking (INAHT) for combating human trafficking across the state. The awards were presented by Pate at the Iowa State Capitol. Staff from the Office of the Iowa...
Iowans encouraged to wear blue Wednesday to support survivors of human trafficking
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to wear blue on Wednesday, January 11, in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day. This day is specifically dedicated to increasing awareness and preventing this horrific crime. Human trafficking occurs when men, women,...
State Auditor Rob Sand sworn in for a second term in office Thursday
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand was sworn into office for a second term on Thursday. Sand was joined by his wife Christine, their two children, and dozens of friends and colleagues as The Honorable Tyler Buller presided over the ceremony at the State Capitol. “I am honored to serve the...
Lawmakers, others react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) gave her Condition of the State address on Tuesday. Gov. Reynolds introduced a new "school choice" bill, which will be her third year to push for this type of legislation. Democrats are already pushing back on the plan, arguing public dollars belong in public schools.
Gov. Reynolds signs executive order leading Administrative Rulemaking moratorium & review
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Executive Order Number 10 on Tuesday, which puts a moratorium on administrative rulemaking, as well as a comprehensive review of all current administrative rules. In a press release sent out out by Gov. Reynold's office on Tuesday, she shared a statement...
Iowa Board of Education approves IHSAA football classification changes
DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Starting this fall, Iowa high school football classes and districts will consider socioeconomic factors for prep programs. The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the approval of the plan by the Iowa State Board of Education on Thursday. IHSAA schools voted in favor of the plan in December.
Iowa House and Senate move the governor's 'school choice' bill to subcommittees
DES MOINES, Iowa — The first thing on Iowa GOP lawmakers' agenda this year is an already controversial school voucher plan. The bill, now named the "students first act," is now headed to subcommittees in both chambers. It's a major priority for Iowa House and Senate Republicans, which is...
Iowa Democrats & progressive groups give "People's Condition of the State" address
Iowa Democratic leaders and progressive groups spoke at the Iowa Capitol Tuesday morning ahead of Governor Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address. They dubbed their speeches "The People's Condition of the State." Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst (D-Windsor Heights), State Sen. Pam Jochum (D-Dubuque), and representatives from Planned...
Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
Iowans voice their opinions as 'school choice' bill passes out of Senate subcommittee
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday, the Students First Act, also known as Governor Reynolds' "school choice" bill passed out of the Senate subcommittee. The room was packed with Iowans for and against the proposal, and that doesn't even include the number of people who joined online. Each person was...
Alzheimer’s Association offers free winter education series to kick-off January 18
The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is offering a free, 7-week virtual education series to help families facing Alzheimer’s or dementia understand what to expect and be prepared to meet the changes ahead. The topics covered will range from the warning signs to behavior changes to expect to financial...
