MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe mother was arrested after her daughter showed up to school with makeup covering what a school nurse found to be a black eye. On January 11, 2023, at 11:20 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a school about a battery on a juvenile student. When they arrived, the school’s nurse told police she noticed a 5-year-old student had makeup covering their eye.

MONROE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO