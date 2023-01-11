ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

ktalnews.com

West Monroe family to be featured on Family Feud

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During weekdays, Family Feud is watched by millions throughout the nation for the game show’s competitiveness and joyous atmosphere. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Ark-La-Miss viewers will be able to cheer on a family that is from the West Monroe area, the Soigner family.
WEST MONROE, LA
ktalnews.com

MISSING PERSON: 14-year-old Ouachita Parish teen located safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, around 3:17 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Marzavion Minnifield was located and he is safe. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Marzavion Minniefield. Minniefield is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 10 inches and weighs 185 pounds.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Man found guilty of manslaughter in downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a Shreveport nightspot. In a media release, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said the 12-person jury unanimously found 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Chasmine Walters and 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines on June 9, 2019.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

School nurse noticed makeup covering 5-year-old student’s black eye; Monroe mother arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe mother was arrested after her daughter showed up to school with makeup covering what a school nurse found to be a black eye. On January 11, 2023, at 11:20 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a school about a battery on a juvenile student. When they arrived, the school’s nurse told police she noticed a 5-year-old student had makeup covering their eye.
MONROE, LA
ktalnews.com

Family asking for help after 1-year-old son died on Christmas

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches family is asking for help after a one-year-old died on Christmas. One-year-old Nateo Davis was found unresponsive on Christmas Day at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

