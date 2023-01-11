KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — Sudden temperature drops during the holidays resulted in a cold-stunning event and delivery of nearly 250 sea turtles spread among the three North Carolina Aquariums. The N.C. Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and on Roanoke Island also home to the renowned...

PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO