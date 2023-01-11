Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
NC Aquariums caring for hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles
KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — Sudden temperature drops during the holidays resulted in a cold-stunning event and delivery of nearly 250 sea turtles spread among the three North Carolina Aquariums. The N.C. Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and on Roanoke Island also home to the renowned...
wcti12.com
Gov. Cooper signs executive order prohibiting TikTok, other apps for state employees
RALEIGH, Wake County — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order prohibiting the use of certain applications and websites on state devices including computers and mobile phones. The order directs the state Chief Information Officer (CIO) and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT)...
wcti12.com
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions
LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
