California State

NC Aquariums caring for hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles

KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — Sudden temperature drops during the holidays resulted in a cold-stunning event and delivery of nearly 250 sea turtles spread among the three North Carolina Aquariums. The N.C. Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and on Roanoke Island also home to the renowned...
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions

LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

