newschannel20.com
Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant
LA SALLE, Ill. (AP) — Officials said a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. After the fire began Wednesday morning at Carus Chemical in La Salle, local officials sent an emergency alert advising...
newschannel20.com
Discussions underway to remove food sales tax in Utah, governor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to see Utah’s sales tax on food eliminated, and he believes there’s some momentum around it as the new legislative session gets underway. “I’ll be really honest with you,” he told KUTV in a one-on-one interview...
newschannel20.com
Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois’ access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The bill, ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B....
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Water Plan updated for first time since 1984
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Water Plan, which serves as a blueprint for addressing key water-related challenges in the state over the next decade, has been updated for the first time since 1984 and is available to help guide state and local leaders in setting priorities for water resources.
newschannel20.com
Sheriff's Offices across Illinois won't enforce parts of assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Multiple Sheriff's Offices across Illinois will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois. The new law also requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership, ensuring that law enforcement knows the location of these weapons.
newschannel20.com
USDA invests $250,000 in local ag producer to strengthen Illinois’ meat supply chain
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $250,000 grant to Hufednick Farms Inc on Wednesday as part of an initiative to help farmers, ranchers, processors, and rural businesses diversify Illinois’ meat supply. “Expanding opportunities and eliminating unnecessary obstacles in our food supply chain...
newschannel20.com
Florida man botches burglary by accidentally shooting himself in the leg
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WPEC) — A man was caught in the act when deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the leg during an attempted robbery, alerting the homeowner. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said on the morning of Jan. 4, a woman living in the Florida Panhandle called deputies to report a man outside of her house saying he'd been shot.
newschannel20.com
Local sheriff calls assault weapons ban unconstitutional, won't enforce parts of it
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout said he and his office will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday, because he believes "HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution." In...
newschannel20.com
$500,000 fine for Quartz health insurance corporation
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announced on Wednesday a $500,000 fine for Quartz Health Insurance Corporation for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) as revealed in the Department's comprehensive market conduct examination of the company. MHPAEA is the federal law requiring...
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Museum to host Native American Sovereignty
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) will host four virtual panel discussions as part of its “Understanding Native American Sovereignty Series” beginning Jan. 19. The series aims to provide education and awareness about Native American sovereignty. Participants will learn more about Indian Country and...
newschannel20.com
Governor Pritzker signs assault weapon ban into law
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law on Tuesday. It bans the sale and manufacturing of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. "In the end, what we believe is the proliferation and ready access to high-power weapons that have an original basis in...
newschannel20.com
New court date for former Illinois Speaker of the House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A court date has been set for former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. Madigan faces racketeering charges. The trial is set for April 1, 2024. Madigan was originally indicted in 2022. The original indictment says Madigan and a close friend Michael McClain conspired...
newschannel20.com
Assault Weapons Ban sees local pushback
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act” into law, which makes Illinois the ninth state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The response from local officials was almost immediate as county sheriff’s...
