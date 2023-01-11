ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowellville, OH

Lowellville coach reaches career milestone in win

By Chad Krispinsky
WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville rolled past Mineral Ridge 68-41 Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

The win marked the 100th career victory for Rockets’ head coach Matt Olson.

Vinny Ballone led Lowellville with 22 points. Anthony Lucente tallied 17 points in the win for the Rockets, while Brady Bunofsky also reached double-figures with 12 points.

With the win, Lowellville improves to 10-1 overall on the season. The Rockets return to action on Friday night on the road at Waterloo.

