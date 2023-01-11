Citizens group holds meeting to petition removal of Commissioner Frenchko

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Some residents in Trumbull County are calling for the removal of County Commissioner Niki Frenchko.

A group called “ Citizens to Remove Niki Frenchko ” met Tuesday evening in Howland.

Group members are collecting signatures to have her removed. So far, they’ve collected about 1,000 with a goal of reaching 12,000.

Petition organizers and volunteers said they are not happy with her role in leadership.

“She seems to be very vindictive, somewhat narcissistic — and she doesn’t work well with others. She’s proved that,” said organizer Michael Shrodek.

There is currently no deadline on collecting the signatures. Organizers said they plan to have several signature collection drives at local parks.

First News reached out to Frenchko for comment about the petition:

I’m still at work, wrapping up my day & I’m not interested in responding to a witch-hunt I didn’t know anything about. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but I’m focused on doing my job, improving my county & being accountable to the people in a way we’ve never had in this county. I don’t have time to concern myself with rumors and innuendos. Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko

