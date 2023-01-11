Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Related
whatsupnewp.com
15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport
When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. Whether you’re catching up with old friends during a holiday break, enjoying dinner out with visiting family members, or going on a date, you need a place to go with a warm ambiance, comforting food, seasonal drinks, and, preferably, a fireplace.
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown deli, a Providence hookah lounge, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest business and commercial listings show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are generally...
whatsupnewp.com
Better Bay Alliance to host a free 2-hour seminar on boating safety at Newport Yacht Club
The Better Bay Alliance (BBA), a non-profit organization focused on making boating safer on Narragansett Bay, today announced that it will be offering a free 2- hour seminar on boating safety on January 31 from 7 to 9 pm at the Newport Yacht Club. This seminar will be part of...
Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States
Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
whatsupnewp.com
Jamestown Arts Center invites all to feast their eyes on the latest exhibit, ‘Outsider Art: Harnessing Color’
Who couldn’t use a dose of vibrant color during New England’s gray days? The Jamestown Arts Center invites all to feast their eyes on the latest exhibit, Outsider Art: Harnessing Color. The show opens Friday, January 27 with a reception from 5:30-7:30pm; the exhibit will be available for viewing through April 1.
whatsupnewp.com
The Vanderbilt partners with Maison Premiere to host dining experience, ‘Upstairs/Downstairs: A Gilded Age Dinner Party’
The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, has partnered with New York City’s acclaimed Maison Premiere to create a first-of-its-kind, collaborative private dining experience called “Upstairs/Downstairs: A Gilded Age Dinner Party.”. The bespoke dinner will feature a nine-course menu and a cocktail experience curated by William Elliott, the managing partner...
Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views
It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Jan. 13-15)
Its another busy weekend on the local music scene, and we’re featuring free or inexpensive local shows sure to beat the winter blues! Read more in “Six Picks Music.”. Friday: The Berger Boys, the father/son duo Jimmy (Schemers, Men of Great Courage) and Louie Berger, bring their two-part harmonies to covers and originals at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel in East Greenwich at 8PM. Click here for details.
whatsupnewp.com
Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with a delicious Lunar New Year Lunch at Castle Hill Inn
Castle Hill Inn is celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year with a special three-course lunch crafted by the newly appointed Executive Chef Andy Taur. The event, which runs from January 27th through February 5th, will feature a menu inspired by Chef Andy’s Chinese heritage and is priced at $35 per person.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th year with an Eagles Tribute, Chili Cook-Off, Beach Polo, and more
The 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival is set to take place from February 17th to 26th, 2023, and organizers are excited to welcome visitors to the city for a wide range of fun and entertaining events. The festival schedule, which includes more than 150 events, features a live concert by...
whatsupnewp.com
Gary’s Handy Lunch to permanently close on February 12
The end of a long run is coming for Gary’s Handy Lunch. The popular diner announced today that it will permanently close after more than 50 years on February 12, 2023. “With many thoughts and prayers, we have decided it is time for our next chapter. Gary’s Handy Lunch will officially be closing our doors on February 12, 2023. We are grateful for all of our customers that have become like an extended family over these many years,” the restaurant posted on Facebook”. “On behalf of the entire Handy family, thank you for your continued support throughout all these years. You made it all possible”.
whatsupnewp.com
20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
These memorials, monuments, and markers throughout Newport, Rhode Island document the trials, tribulations, battles, historical events, and those Newporters lost while at a battle. We hope that this will inspire you to visit an important marker, monument, and memorial that more than likely has been an integral piece of our city and nation’s history.
whatsupnewp.com
125 acres of forested land in North Kingstown to be protected for recreational use
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today the permanent protection of 125 acres of forested land in North Kingstown for public recreational use, including hunting. The D’Ambra property, which abuts a spur of Silver Spring Lake and contains the headwater tributaries of the Mattatuxet River, was purchased with a $1.25 million grant from the US Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) Wildlife Restoration Program.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Joint East Greenwich restaurants offer range of food with little wait time
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's Cheap Eats takes us to East Greenwich where two restaurants -- Greenwich Bay Gourmet and Tio Mateo’s Mexican Grille -- sit under one roof. "It actually used to be two different restaurants in two different locations and then '08 when the...
Newport Cliff Walk damaged again in winter storm
The scenic Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark.
motifri.com
Stormwater Rising: PVD tries to control flow
Over the course of the last decade, RI has experienced more destructive flooding than ever before. This is an issue for businesses that are forced to either shut down or close altogether, and takes a huge toll on our environment when the waste on the streets flows into our waterways.
rinewstoday.com
Warwick – second Best City in U.S. to Raise a Family
Scholaroo conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources. As noted in...
whatsupnewp.com
City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission to address New York Yacht Club expansion, kayak racks at January meeting
The City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission is set to hold its next meeting on January 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Surge Room at the Newport Public Library. The agenda for the meeting includes a review and vote on the November meeting minutes, as well as an update on the Ocean Race, which is set to return to Newport in May 2023.
Valley Breeze
Planning Board approves Steeple Stone project at St. Patrick Church
CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board has approved a revised and improved plan for the redevelopment of the St. Patrick Church property at 295 Broad St. after the developers, One Neighborhood Builders, listened to previous comments and made changes. Though parking was still an issue brought up by nearby neighbors...
Comments / 0