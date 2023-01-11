ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

whatsupnewp.com

15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport

When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. Whether you’re catching up with old friends during a holiday break, enjoying dinner out with visiting family members, or going on a date, you need a place to go with a warm ambiance, comforting food, seasonal drinks, and, preferably, a fireplace.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

The Vanderbilt partners with Maison Premiere to host dining experience, ‘Upstairs/Downstairs: A Gilded Age Dinner Party’

The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, has partnered with New York City’s acclaimed Maison Premiere to create a first-of-its-kind, collaborative private dining experience called “Upstairs/Downstairs: A Gilded Age Dinner Party.”. The bespoke dinner will feature a nine-course menu and a cocktail experience curated by William Elliott, the managing partner...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views

It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Jan. 13-15)

Its another busy weekend on the local music scene, and we’re featuring free or inexpensive local shows sure to beat the winter blues! Read more in “Six Picks Music.”. Friday: The Berger Boys, the father/son duo Jimmy (Schemers, Men of Great Courage) and Louie Berger, bring their two-part harmonies to covers and originals at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel in East Greenwich at 8PM. Click here for details.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Gary’s Handy Lunch to permanently close on February 12

The end of a long run is coming for Gary’s Handy Lunch. The popular diner announced today that it will permanently close after more than 50 years on February 12, 2023. “With many thoughts and prayers, we have decided it is time for our next chapter. Gary’s Handy Lunch will officially be closing our doors on February 12, 2023. We are grateful for all of our customers that have become like an extended family over these many years,” the restaurant posted on Facebook”. “On behalf of the entire Handy family, thank you for your continued support throughout all these years. You made it all possible”.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport

These memorials, monuments, and markers throughout Newport, Rhode Island document the trials, tribulations, battles, historical events, and those Newporters lost while at a battle. We hope that this will inspire you to visit an important marker, monument, and memorial that more than likely has been an integral piece of our city and nation’s history.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

125 acres of forested land in North Kingstown to be protected for recreational use

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today the permanent protection of 125 acres of forested land in North Kingstown for public recreational use, including hunting. The D’Ambra property, which abuts a spur of Silver Spring Lake and contains the headwater tributaries of the Mattatuxet River, was purchased with a $1.25 million grant from the US Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) Wildlife Restoration Program.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
motifri.com

Stormwater Rising: PVD tries to control flow

Over the course of the last decade, RI has experienced more destructive flooding than ever before. This is an issue for businesses that are forced to either shut down or close altogether, and takes a huge toll on our environment when the waste on the streets flows into our waterways.
rinewstoday.com

Warwick – second Best City in U.S. to Raise a Family

Scholaroo conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources. As noted in...
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Planning Board approves Steeple Stone project at St. Patrick Church

CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board has approved a revised and improved plan for the redevelopment of the St. Patrick Church property at 295 Broad St. after the developers, One Neighborhood Builders, listened to previous comments and made changes. Though parking was still an issue brought up by nearby neighbors...
CUMBERLAND, RI

