Rockbridge County, VA

The MadRapp Recorder

Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill

Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Councilman makes claims against new Mayor and Vice Mayor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since Stephanie Reed and Chris Faraldi became Mayor and Vice Mayor, Councilman Marty Misjuns has made several posts on Facebook making accusations against the two. After Reed and Faraldi were elected to these positions, Misjuns took to Facebook with the following post:. "Making deals with...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

City Council eases restrictions on cold weather shelters in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry got some good news this week from the Office of Community Development. Waynesboro City Council voted Monday night to ease some of the restrictions of their cold weather shelter when it is hosted in the River City. In December, the organization was forced to turn...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Franklin News Post

WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022

A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
timesvirginian.com

VERDICT: Moss guilty in murder of Carlos Rose

Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, Enrico Andre Moss was found guilty of first degree murder for his involvement in the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of 45-year-old Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose. The jury trial, which lasted two days, wrapped up at 5:20 p.m. today when the jury announced...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
STAUNTON, VA
breezejmu.org

RCPS Forbes Center field trip investigation finds communication issues

A contentious Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) School Board meeting revealed the results of an investigation into a Dec. 8 field trip taken to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the field trip was “inappropriate.”. RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl reported that...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Judith Jones, beloved SML barber, retires

Being a barber involves much more than just cutting hair, as barbers have to provide a personable atmosphere for their clients. Judith Jones, a barber in Hardy, is more than just someone who cut hair for people in the Smith Mountain Lake (SML) community. She went above and beyond to ensure her customers felt at home and happier after their haircut.
HARDY, VA
WSET

Buena Vista awarded $985K for renovation of former manufacturing building

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Advancement Foundation (TAF) has announced that it has been awarded a $985,000 grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to renovate the former Mundet building in Buena Vista. The 38,000-square-foot building will become the home of the Virginia Innovation Accelerator, a project that aims to promote outdoor recreation and tourism, small-scale manufacturing and community events.
BUENA VISTA, VA
Augusta Free Press

Live Coverage: #12 Virginia hosts North Carolina in late-night ACC hoops

We’re going to be the lead-in to the 11 p.m. news here tonight at JPJ, with #12 Virginia (11-3, 3-2 ACC) hosting unranked North Carolina (11-5, 3-2 ACC) at 9 p.m. ET-ish. I’m at courtside, sorta, kinda – actually halfway up Section 107, where the other media guys and gals sit, because the folks at UVA are smart, and monetize the seats they used to give us for free.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County. According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One injured, one detained after Botetourt County shooting

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to a hospital with what appear to be life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Troutville, according to Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward. Ward says deputies were called at 1:21 p.m. January 12 to Westview Road, where the victim had been shot....
TROUTVILLE, VA

