wfxrtv.com
Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his seat against 25-year-old politician
On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his …. On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. FAA Update: ground order lifted. After an overnight outage affected the Notice...
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill
Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
WSET
Councilman makes claims against new Mayor and Vice Mayor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since Stephanie Reed and Chris Faraldi became Mayor and Vice Mayor, Councilman Marty Misjuns has made several posts on Facebook making accusations against the two. After Reed and Faraldi were elected to these positions, Misjuns took to Facebook with the following post:. "Making deals with...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
Augusta Free Press
City Council eases restrictions on cold weather shelters in Waynesboro
The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry got some good news this week from the Office of Community Development. Waynesboro City Council voted Monday night to ease some of the restrictions of their cold weather shelter when it is hosted in the River City. In December, the organization was forced to turn...
Franklin News Post
WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022
A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
Augusta Free Press
‘This will change almost certainly:’ Waynesboro School Board begins 2024 budget discussion
In its first meeting of 2023, Waynesboro School Board chose Erika Smith as board chair and Debra Freeman-Belle as vice board chair. The board also approved a bid from Nielsen Builders Inc. for renovations to Wenonah Elementary School and Wayne Hills Center. Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said that Gov....
Augusta Free Press
Into the future: Reception in downtown Staunton to focus on community
An exhibit by Scott Ballin at the RR Smith Center for Art & History shares maps of America and Virginia from the 1600s through the 1800s. “And the idea is to sort of trace our history,” Ballin said of the exhibit that has been on display for more than a year.
WSET
Mayor Reed wants Lynchburg to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary. Here's what that means
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In November, Stephanie Reed won her election to get on Lynchburg's City Council. On January 3 she was sworn in. The next day she was elected to be Lynchburg's new mayor. A week later, she's bringing a resolution to City Council to push turning Lynchburg into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
timesvirginian.com
VERDICT: Moss guilty in murder of Carlos Rose
Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, Enrico Andre Moss was found guilty of first degree murder for his involvement in the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of 45-year-old Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose. The jury trial, which lasted two days, wrapped up at 5:20 p.m. today when the jury announced...
WHSV
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
breezejmu.org
RCPS Forbes Center field trip investigation finds communication issues
A contentious Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) School Board meeting revealed the results of an investigation into a Dec. 8 field trip taken to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the field trip was “inappropriate.”. RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl reported that...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Judith Jones, beloved SML barber, retires
Being a barber involves much more than just cutting hair, as barbers have to provide a personable atmosphere for their clients. Judith Jones, a barber in Hardy, is more than just someone who cut hair for people in the Smith Mountain Lake (SML) community. She went above and beyond to ensure her customers felt at home and happier after their haircut.
WSET
Buena Vista awarded $985K for renovation of former manufacturing building
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Advancement Foundation (TAF) has announced that it has been awarded a $985,000 grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to renovate the former Mundet building in Buena Vista. The 38,000-square-foot building will become the home of the Virginia Innovation Accelerator, a project that aims to promote outdoor recreation and tourism, small-scale manufacturing and community events.
WSLS
Bedford County man seeking change after incident with neighbor’s gun range
EVINGTON, Va. – A Bedford County man is hoping for a new ordinance after he says a bullet nearly hit his home from a backyard gun range. Grant Winman wants the Bedford County Board of Supervisors to create an ordinance about the use of firearms near homes. Winman says...
Augusta Free Press
Live Coverage: #12 Virginia hosts North Carolina in late-night ACC hoops
We’re going to be the lead-in to the 11 p.m. news here tonight at JPJ, with #12 Virginia (11-3, 3-2 ACC) hosting unranked North Carolina (11-5, 3-2 ACC) at 9 p.m. ET-ish. I’m at courtside, sorta, kinda – actually halfway up Section 107, where the other media guys and gals sit, because the folks at UVA are smart, and monetize the seats they used to give us for free.
WHSV
Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County. According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County completes 2023 property reassessment: Values up 13.5 percent
Albemarle County property values are up 13.5 percent over 2022, according to the reassessment process completed this week. The county will mail tax notices on Jan. 20, and 2023 assessment data will be available online through the County’s GIS-Web beginning Jan. 21. According to the county, residential assessment changes...
WDBJ7.com
One injured, one detained after Botetourt County shooting
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to a hospital with what appear to be life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Troutville, according to Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward. Ward says deputies were called at 1:21 p.m. January 12 to Westview Road, where the victim had been shot....
