ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Eddie Murphy Jokes About Will Smith Oscars Slap During Golden Globes Speech

Beverly Hills, CA - Eddie Murphy jokingly referenced Will Smith’s infamous slap on Chris Rock while being honored at the 2023 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday night (January 10). The legendary comedian/actor was this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes “outstanding contributions...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HipHopDX.com

Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral

Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
MEMPHIS, TN
Upworthy

25 women share the things 'men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Ask any woman around you and they'd have at least a dozen stories of being in uncomfortable situations because of men. While we'd like to believe that most men today have a good understanding of how to behave around women, the truth is that the things that many of them think are completely all right to say and do are far from okay. In fact, sometimes their actions might be so creepy and problematic that it makes those around them uncomfortable and maybe even feel threatened. A number of women recently opened up about finding themselves in such situations after Redditor SuperElectronicGray asked: "Women of Reddit, what do men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy?"
Outsider.com

Dog-Walking Couple Sees Mysterious ‘Demonic’ Looking Creature Scurry In Front of Them

A dog-walking couple is sharing details about a “demonic” creature they recently encountered while walking through Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, England. TMZ reported that earlier this month, Hannah and Dave Rowett were walking their pus through the Nottinghamshire park when they encountered a “shadowy creative” that “seemingly appeared out of thin air” and crossed their path before disappearing. The couple ended up taking pictures and even recording the incident.
pethelpful.com

Pampered Pooch's Funny Way of Coming Inside the House Is Priceless

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ask anyone who owns a little dog and they can tell you that on occasion, when you try and bring your small dog inside, they take off like it's party-fun-run-around-the -yard-time. We are sure this isn't behavior specific to little dogs, but we have noticed they are champions at this not-really-a-game game.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Shows Off His Dunking Ability At 51 Years Old

Snoop Dogg may be turning 52 years old in 2023, but the 6’4″ rapper still has the ability to turn back the clock when needed. In what appeared to be a trip down memory lane hanging with old friends over the weekend, Snoop showed that he still had some of the same athleticism inside his lanky frame that he had in high school by dunking a basketball at a Los Angeles gym.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Casts Flavor Flav As His Father In 'Where's MJ?' Movie

Boosie Badazz has heard all the jokes about how he looks like Flavor Flav and decided to lean into it by giving the Public Enemy co-founder a role in his new movie. The Baton Rouge native recruited Flav to play his father in his Where’s MJ? blockbuster, which was recently released via Badazz films.
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez's Alleged Mugshot Goes Viral: 'Why Tory Look Like Carlton Banks?'

Tory Lanez‘s alleged mugshot has surfaced online, and the internet has a lot to say about it. The Canadian rapper’s reported mugshot is just the latest batch of evidence to emerge online after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 following a high-profile trial last month.
HipHopDX.com

Keith Murray Wants Diddy To Give Him His Publishing: ‘It’s For My Kids’

Keith Murray has demanded Diddy give him his publishing rights. In one of the latest segments of his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the time he was called in to feature on G. Dep’s 2001 track “Special Delivery (Remix).” The Def Squad rapper admitted he had no idea about publishing at the time, and all he saw was the $5,000 check Puff allegedly paid him for the rights to his verse.
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc, Says Former Manager

Gucci Mane has been accused by his former manager of lying about killing Pookie Loc, an associate of his former rival Jeezy. Debra Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame who helped steer Gucci to success in the mid-late 2000s under her Mizay Entertainment company, made the bombshell claim during an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy