Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama
WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
Severe storms move out, wintry weather possible for some overnight
WLOS — (7:45 p.m. Update) - Severe storms have moved out of Western North Carolina and the Upstate. Although some heavy rain and thunder is possible into the evening, the threat for severe storms has ended. Rain will likely change over to snow in the highest elevations late Thursday...
Weather system could bring severe thunderstorms to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The storm system dumping heavy rain and snow on the West Coast and the Intermountain West will begin to impact western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday evening. Ahead of...
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
Canine flu: NC veterinarian seeing highest number of cases since 2015
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canine flu cases continue to rise across the Carolinas. According to one local veterinarian, case numbers haven’t been this high since 2015. Nationwide, veterinarians are reporting a lingering uptick in canine flu cases. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, about 80% of dogs exposed to the canine flu virus, contract it.
School district spends over a third of pandemic relief funding on 'staff bonuses'
RALEIGH, N.C. (TND) — After the COVID-19 pandemic began, Congress started doling out billions in relief funding to K-12 school districts across the country, and at least one major North Carolina school system spent over a third of that funding on “staff bonuses.”. Wake County Public School System,...
Former Florence Co. USPS employee among 3 charged in COVID-19 relief fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Three former U.S. Postal Service employees, two of which are from South Carolina, are charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a release from the State Dept. of Justice.
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions
LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
Be Pro Be Proud demonstration allows Enka Middle students to explore trades
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — These Enka Middle School students are too young to be driving an 18-wheeler, but a simulator is giving them an idea of what it's like to be behind the wheel of a big rig. The Be Pro Be Proud tractor-trailer that made a stop on...
