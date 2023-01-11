ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama

WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
Weather system could bring severe thunderstorms to WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The storm system dumping heavy rain and snow on the West Coast and the Intermountain West will begin to impact western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday evening. Ahead of...
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
Canine flu: NC veterinarian seeing highest number of cases since 2015

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canine flu cases continue to rise across the Carolinas. According to one local veterinarian, case numbers haven’t been this high since 2015. Nationwide, veterinarians are reporting a lingering uptick in canine flu cases. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, about 80% of dogs exposed to the canine flu virus, contract it.
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions

LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
