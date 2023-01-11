Read full article on original website
Crash leads to multiple drug charges
GRAHAM COUNTY — An Eden man is facing numerous drug charges following a two-vehicle crash. The incident occurred Dec. 27 on Safford Bryce Road. Westly Colvin told Graham County Sheriff’s deputies he was traveling westbound when an eastbound vehicle came into his lane. Colvin said he was unable to avoid the vehicle, as his steering wheel locked.
Graham County man sentenced for second-degree murder
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Marvin Tona, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, was sentenced to 293 months in prison.
Make a Difference in the Life of a Child in 2023
GILA COUNTY – CASA of Gila County strives to recruit community members willing to be trained and supported as they serve as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for a child living in foster care due to abuse or neglect. A CASA Volunteer gets to know the child, learns about...
Holiday Trash Schedule
City of Safford offices will be CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 16, 2023 in observance of MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY. Monday’s residential trash will be collected on Tuesday, January 17. Tuesday’s residential trash will be collected on Wednesday, January 18. Trash routes on other days will not be affected. Commercial collection schedules may vary.
Bulldogs welcome Eagles for non-region contest Tuesday
SAFFORD – The Robert Abalos-coached Safford Bulldogs take on the Dennis Griffin-coached Thatcher Eagles on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The tip-off in Norma Bellamy Gymnasium is 7 p.m. The teams met last month during the 46th Eastern Arizona Holiday Tourney second round (Dec. 20). Thatcher used a 19-2 opening quarter outing en route to posting a 46-21 semifinal win.
Eagles defeat Bulldogs to stay atop 3A South
THATCHER – The Thatcher Eagles (2-0 3A South, 8-6 overall) pulled away in the fourth period to defeat the Safford Bulldogs (1-2 3A South, 7-10 overall) 68-57 in Thatcher on Tuesday night. The win keeps the Eagles tied atop the 3A South with Tucson Tanque Verde, with a looming...
