Taunton, MA

Turnto10.com

Johnston man found guilty of abusing 4-month-old son

(WJAR) — A Johnston man has been found guilty of physically abusing his 4-month-old son, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced on Thursday. A jury on Wednesday found 27-year-old Jean Diaz De La Rosa guilty of two counts of first-degree child abuse for a February 2017 incident that left the child with multiple serious injuries.
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Man dies following crash in North Smithfield

(WJAR) — An 84-year-old man died on Monday following a crash in North Smithfield, police announced on Thursday. The North Smithfield Police Department says it responded to the crash on Great Road near school street and St Paul Street. Responding officers say there were two vehicles involved. The driver...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Coventry police arrest 2 in cellphone store robbery

(WJAR) — Police have arrested two individuals for their part in an alleged robbery at a cellphone store. The Coventry Police Department arrested 19-year-old Ismael Diaby and 18-year-old Cheik Bamba, both of New York, for an incident on Monday at the T-Mobile store on 678 Centre of New England Boulevard in Coventry.
COVENTRY, RI
Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

71-Year-Old Man Dies Day After Hit By Car In Sharon: Police

A 71-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car at an intersection in Sharon this week, authorities said.Joel Singer was hit by a car at the intersection of South Main snd Chestnut streets just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Sharon Police on Facebook. Singer was later ai…
SHARON, MA
Turnto10.com

'That's not justice:' Crash victim's family upset over suspect's release

(WJAR) — Krystal Geraldo's parents say they want the man responsible for their daughter's death behind bars. "Here's a man who's legally intoxicated, speeding, driving recklessly and killed somebody," said Ron Rasmussen, Krystal's stepfather. "And not just anybody but he killed our daughter." The 24-year-old was riding on the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation

At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston police look to ID armed robbery suspect in Roxbury

The department released two photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery in Roxbury Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Marcella’s Market, located...
BOSTON, MA

