Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
DA says Hector Bannister-Sanchez caused fatal collision while fleeing from police at 100 mph
A Massachusetts man was arraigned on charges in connection with a November 2022 Taunton crash in which investigators accused him of fleeing from police at speeds exceeding 100 mph during a drug-related pursuit and colliding with, and ultimately killing, a 54-year-old Middleboro woman, according to a Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
Police searching for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized
Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
Turnto10.com
Johnston man found guilty of abusing 4-month-old son
(WJAR) — A Johnston man has been found guilty of physically abusing his 4-month-old son, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced on Thursday. A jury on Wednesday found 27-year-old Jean Diaz De La Rosa guilty of two counts of first-degree child abuse for a February 2017 incident that left the child with multiple serious injuries.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly motorcycle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — For years now, Krystal Geraldo's parents have asked questions about what happened the night that their daughter got on the back of William Botelho's motorcycle. William Botelho appeared before a judge in New Bedford Wednesday for crashing his motorcycle in 2021, resulting in the...
Turnto10.com
Man dies following crash in North Smithfield
(WJAR) — An 84-year-old man died on Monday following a crash in North Smithfield, police announced on Thursday. The North Smithfield Police Department says it responded to the crash on Great Road near school street and St Paul Street. Responding officers say there were two vehicles involved. The driver...
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
Turnto10.com
Coventry police arrest 2 in cellphone store robbery
(WJAR) — Police have arrested two individuals for their part in an alleged robbery at a cellphone store. The Coventry Police Department arrested 19-year-old Ismael Diaby and 18-year-old Cheik Bamba, both of New York, for an incident on Monday at the T-Mobile store on 678 Centre of New England Boulevard in Coventry.
Stepdad of woman killed in crash says ‘system isn’t designed for victims’
The New Bedford man charged in a deadly motorcycle crash faced a judge Wednesday.
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
Nathan Silva sentenced to 13 to 16 years in prison for killing man who was seeing the same woman as him
A New Bedford man was sentenced to serve 13 to 16 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a man who was in an intimate relationship with a woman he was also romantically involved with. On Jan. 10, 2020, Jessica Brophy had a get-together at her Bay Village Apartment in...
Turnto10.com
Police: Four children allegedly involved in Barrington day care incident
(WJAR) — Barrington police say no charges have been filed in the case of a day care worker allegedly giving kids melatonin. Police confirmed four kids under the age of 4-years-old were allegedly involved in the incident at Kids Quarters in Barrington. According to police, the owner is cooperating...
At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police
An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
71-Year-Old Man Dies Day After Hit By Car In Sharon: Police
A 71-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car at an intersection in Sharon this week, authorities said.Joel Singer was hit by a car at the intersection of South Main snd Chestnut streets just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Sharon Police on Facebook. Singer was later ai…
Turnto10.com
'That's not justice:' Crash victim's family upset over suspect's release
(WJAR) — Krystal Geraldo's parents say they want the man responsible for their daughter's death behind bars. "Here's a man who's legally intoxicated, speeding, driving recklessly and killed somebody," said Ron Rasmussen, Krystal's stepfather. "And not just anybody but he killed our daughter." The 24-year-old was riding on the...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation
At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
Boston police look to ID armed robbery suspect in Roxbury
The department released two photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery in Roxbury Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Marcella’s Market, located...
whdh.com
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
If Ana Walshe isn’t found, can the case move forward?
Murder cases can and have been prosecuted without a body, according to former Rhode Island State Police colonel and 12 News law enforcement analyst Steven O'Donnell.
