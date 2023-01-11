ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

azbex.com

LGES Confirms No Movement on Queen Creek Plant

Representatives of LG Energy Solution have confirmed the company has not yet reached a decision on whether or how to proceed with its planned cylindrical battery production facility in Queen Creek. In response to an inquiry from the Queen Creek Independent, communications officials with LGES said they were still in...
KOLD-TV

Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
TUCSON, AZ
azbex.com

No Federal Grant Funds Coming for I-10 Widening

Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland informed City Council last week that a hoped for $360M in federal Mega grant monies to partially fund the widening of I-10 between Casa Grande and Chandler was not going to happen. The Arizona Legislature approved $400M for the expansion in 2022. The Mega grant...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KOLD-TV

How the FAA’s system outage impacted Tucson travelers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of fliers use Tucson International Airport each day to get to and from their destinations. However, on Wednesday, many arriving to the Old Pueblo were pushed back due to the national pause on all flights. Austin Wright, Chief Communications Officer at Tucson International...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down

A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Health experts expect XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant in Arizona soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Almost three years since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in the United States a new variant is now taking center stage. Medical professionals are calling it “the most transmissible” strain of the virus yet. According to Dr. Mary Derby, chief epidemiologist...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival

Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View. Tucson area groups are working to keep firefighters safe. Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ

