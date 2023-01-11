Read full article on original website
Tucson City Council votes to increase the Tucson Water rate
The Tucson City Council voted unanimously to increase the Tucson Water CAP surcharge by 30 cents starting February.
LGES Confirms No Movement on Queen Creek Plant
Representatives of LG Energy Solution have confirmed the company has not yet reached a decision on whether or how to proceed with its planned cylindrical battery production facility in Queen Creek. In response to an inquiry from the Queen Creek Independent, communications officials with LGES said they were still in...
Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
No Federal Grant Funds Coming for I-10 Widening
Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland informed City Council last week that a hoped for $360M in federal Mega grant monies to partially fund the widening of I-10 between Casa Grande and Chandler was not going to happen. The Arizona Legislature approved $400M for the expansion in 2022. The Mega grant...
Supervisor Adelita Grijalva is first Latina to serve as Pima County Board Chair
Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva made history Tuesday, becoming the first Latina in the governing body elected board chair.
Food truck park ‘The Pit’ forced to close due to zoning issues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular gathering place for Tucson food trucks has to close because of zoning issues. “The Pit” opened last year at 22nd and Pantano. Since then, it has hosted as many as a dozen trucks before the city ordered it to close on Wednesday.
How the FAA’s system outage impacted Tucson travelers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of fliers use Tucson International Airport each day to get to and from their destinations. However, on Wednesday, many arriving to the Old Pueblo were pushed back due to the national pause on all flights. Austin Wright, Chief Communications Officer at Tucson International...
The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down
A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
Gov. Hobbs promises to protect Southern AZ priorities
Arizona Governors traditionally bring their State of the State messages out of the Capitol building to areas like Southern Arizona.
Old Tucson's new 'Western Experience' runs Jan. 26 - May 7
The park will be open this spring season Thursdays - Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets begin at $34 for adults, with discounts for children ages 5-11 available for $17.
'I just think it's really sad': Residents upset after historic Casa Grande domes demolished
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The mystery and legends coming from the Casa Grande domes brought countless people to see them. Now, they’re gone. On Monday, a team to came in and tore down the oddly shaped domes located on Thornton Road just south of Interstate 8 following the approval of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.
Ryan Remington case in legal limbo as Pima County Attorney weighs options
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ex-Tucson police officer Ryan Remington remains in legal limbo after a second grand jury did not indict him. But he could still face charges in the case that stirred up outrage and led to his firing more than a year ago. Remington was originally...
Governor Katie Hobbs gives encore state of the state address in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a different kind of state of the state address in Tucson today, different from what we’ve been hearing for the past 15 years or so, where they had been more business driven, this one today was more socially driven. Gov. Katie...
Health experts expect XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant in Arizona soon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Almost three years since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in the United States a new variant is now taking center stage. Medical professionals are calling it “the most transmissible” strain of the virus yet. According to Dr. Mary Derby, chief epidemiologist...
Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival
Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View. Tucson area groups are working to keep firefighters safe. Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley
Scheduled to open on January 12, the new Home Depot located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, has become one of the most anticipated retail builds for the residents of San Tan Valley. Some locals are excited to spend their money nearby instead of having to drive to other communities.
Miles of San Carlos Reservoir being paved to prevent 'terrible losses through seepage'
Across Arizona, water districts continue to work with less as the mega-drought continues. There are so many different strategies being discussed to secure our water future, and every drop counts. In the meantime, millions of dollars of work is already underway to keep the water we have for miles and miles.
Tucson auto body shop leaves customers upset after closing
When you pay to get work on your car done, you expect the job to be finished. Two Tucsonans say they were left out of money and without the repairs.
