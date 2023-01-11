Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Charlotte Hornets Player
According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have an interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.
sportingalert.com
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) out again on Thursday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry continues to deal with knee discomfort and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Milwaukee. Gabe Vincent started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Thursday. In...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's game with a calf injury. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Kevin Knox could return to the bench if Bogdanovic is active on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (quad) doubtful on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. DeRozan continues to deal with a quad strain and is doubtful to face the Thunder on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.6 minutes against Oklahoma City. DeRozan's Friday...
NBA Rumors: Knicks And Suns Interested In Gary Trent Jr.
Two teams are already interested in acquring Gary Trent Jr.
numberfire.com
Torrey Craig (ankle) active for Suns on Tuesday night
Phoenix Suns small forward Torrey Craig (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Craig will be available on Tuesday night despite being listed as questionable. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Craig to score 24.2 FanDuel points. Craig's projection includes 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active for Wednesday's contest against Wizards
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on the road after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with an ankle injury. In 29.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
Yardbarker
Report: Suns Signing G League's Saben Lee to 10-Day Contract
Help is on the way for the Phoenix Suns, even if it's for a short amount of time. The Suns are reportedly signing G League guard Saben Lee to a 10-day contract according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Lee (who played at Corono del Sol in Tempe) initially entered the...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available for Mavericks on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic will be available in his normal first unit role after the Mavericks' superstar was held out one game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 58.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Denver's Bones Hyland (thigh) available for Wednesday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (thigh) will play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hyland will suit up in a second unit role after he was listed as probable with a left thigh contusion. In 21.1 expected minutes, our models project Hyland to score 21.6 FanDuel points. Hyland's...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (wrist) starting for Heat on Thursday; Orlando Robinson back to bench
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will start Thursday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Adebayo missed Tuesday night's contest due to a right wrist contusion. However, his absence has been limited to just that one game. The All-Star is back in the mix Thursday night, and he'll immediately start in his return. Orlando Robinson is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) out on Wednesday, Aaron Holiday to start
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Young has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Bucks on Wednesday. Aaron Holiday will start in his place. Our models expect Holiday to play 20.0 minutes against Milwaukee.
numberfire.com
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) available for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. will play Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brown is dealing with a left quad strain. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Luka Doncic and Co. If Brown starts, Max Christie would likely revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) starting for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. James missed the team's last game due to left ankle soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. He'll immediately start, taking the place of the sick Patrick Beverley.
