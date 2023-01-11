ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

J.S. Clark Leadership welcomes new head coach for first ever football team

By Meagan Glover
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tyqpr_0kALKZhr00

Walking the halls of J.S. Clark Leadership Academy is a new head honcho in Ross Akpan.

"The opportunity to build a program from the ground up in a place that has a lot of athletic talent as well as where with all, and the passion, to really make football work", says Akpan.

Akpan brings winning experience where he recently served as offensive coordinator for Madison Prep in Baton Rouge. Under his direction, the Chargers compiled a 32-8 record and a state title in 2020, the first in program history.

"He bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, having coached on a high level in the high school level", says athletic director, Ross Rix. "So his knowledge, I think, will be
an immediate impact on our kids."

Instead of taking what he's learned in the past, Akpan says he looks to marry his knowledge with building the foundation of J.S. Clark's first-ever football team.

"I think it's more of a marriage, than what I bring. I'm bringing a winning tradition and understanding , as well as they already have that here. So we put that together to make it that much better."

Being the newest buzz in St. Landry parish, Akpan says he's tackling each challenge head on.

"The opportunity to start from the ground up and really see your work go into fruition. A lot of the time when taking over a program, you might have to have that lag period which you're trying to old with with the old -- in with the new. In this situation, it's all new. So, we all get to grow together."

"Everybody's fired up about it. It's something that the community has been longing for. The students on campus has been longing for J.S. Clark to have a football program and I'm excited about the opportunity to help bring that to them."

In their inaugural season, the Bulldogs will play their home games at Donald Gardner stadium but Akpan tells KATC that things are already in motion to build their own home.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

Related
WDSU

Salmen High School honors legendary coach Jay Carlin

SLIDELL, La. — Salmen High School in Slidell will pay tribute to its former and longtime basketball coach, mentor and champion. "My whole career, I was blessed with just some great kids and some talented basketball players. You know, it was a great ride," Coach Jay Carlin said. Carlin...
SLIDELL, LA
wtvy.com

Hal Williams, former coach and administrator at South Alabama, dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hal Williams, a longtime athletic administrator at South Alabama, died Tuesday at a New Orleans hospital with his family by his side. Williams graduated from USA in 1976 and has served the university for 30-plus years in various roles, finishing his career as the associate athletic director.
MOBILE, AL
houmatimes.com

2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.
GRAY, LA
fox8live.com

Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane football has one more feather to stick in their hat now that their magical season is over. The Green Wave has been ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll of the college football season. The prestigious top 10 ranking comes after a dramatic come-from-behind...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WWL

Local high schools ramping up security for marching bands on parade routes

NEW ORLEANS — Safety is top of mind for many planning to attend or ride in upcoming Carnival parades, and for marching bands it's no different. At L.B. Landry High School in Algiers, keeping students safe has always been a priority. Director of Bands, Wilbert Rawlins, Jr., said they won't let the recent crime keep students out of the spotlight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
Eater

As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own

As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

Mardi Gras in New Orleans: Here is the 2023 parade schedule

Friday, January 6 French Quarter Uptown New Orleans Saturday, January 7 Covington, LA Mandeville, LA Saturday, January 28 Marigny Sunday, January 29 Friday, February 3 French Quarter Slidell, LA Saturday, February 4 French Quarter Slidell, LA Sunday, February 5 French Quarter Metairie, LA Slidell, LA Marigny Pearl River, LA Friday, February 10 French Quarter Metairie, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City Hall selects design team to lead repairs to New Orleans Municipal Auditorium

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration took a major step Tuesday towards reviving the long-shuttered Municipal Auditorium, selecting a local architecture firm to come up with a plan to stabilize and repair the dilapidated historic venue. A City Hall purchasing committee selected VergesRome Architects, which is partnering with Nano...
uptownmessenger.com

Student injured in shooting outside Booker T. Washington High School

On Tuesday (Jan 10) at about 3:30 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of shots fired outside Booker T. Washington High School on South Roman Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy, identified as a student at the school, in the 3200 block of Erato Street who had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KATC News

KATC News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy