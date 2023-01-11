J.S. Clark Leadership welcomes new head coach for first ever football team

Walking the halls of J.S. Clark Leadership Academy is a new head honcho in Ross Akpan.

"The opportunity to build a program from the ground up in a place that has a lot of athletic talent as well as where with all, and the passion, to really make football work", says Akpan.

Akpan brings winning experience where he recently served as offensive coordinator for Madison Prep in Baton Rouge. Under his direction, the Chargers compiled a 32-8 record and a state title in 2020, the first in program history.

"He bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, having coached on a high level in the high school level", says athletic director, Ross Rix. "So his knowledge, I think, will be

an immediate impact on our kids."

Instead of taking what he's learned in the past, Akpan says he looks to marry his knowledge with building the foundation of J.S. Clark's first-ever football team.

"I think it's more of a marriage, than what I bring. I'm bringing a winning tradition and understanding , as well as they already have that here. So we put that together to make it that much better."

Being the newest buzz in St. Landry parish, Akpan says he's tackling each challenge head on.

"The opportunity to start from the ground up and really see your work go into fruition. A lot of the time when taking over a program, you might have to have that lag period which you're trying to old with with the old -- in with the new. In this situation, it's all new. So, we all get to grow together."

"Everybody's fired up about it. It's something that the community has been longing for. The students on campus has been longing for J.S. Clark to have a football program and I'm excited about the opportunity to help bring that to them."

In their inaugural season, the Bulldogs will play their home games at Donald Gardner stadium but Akpan tells KATC that things are already in motion to build their own home.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel