Oakhurst, CA

Oakhurst community trying to stay afloat amid heavy rain

ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

Hail, lightning, and thunder -- that's what the Oakhurst community experienced Tuesday.

Just 24 hours earlier, residents in the area were told to evacuate as a powerful winter storm caused major flooding.

"Torrential. Monsoon. Just never ending. It just went on and on and on. Crazy, that's all I can think of, just crazy rain," said Doni Bastiani, an Oakhurst resident.

She's lived in this community for almost a decade.

Bastiani said people who live in the Sierra Spring Village were asked to leave due to heavy rainfall, which caused flooding in the community.

The steady rainfall throughout the day left roadways covered with water.

Bastiani said the fire department stopped by her home Monday.

They asked her to leave, but the sheriff told her it wasn't mandatory.

"I'll just stay here with my dog and see what transpires," said Bastiani.

The flood water eventually receded enough for the Madera County Sheriff's Office to lift the evacuation notice, allowing residents to go back home Tuesday.

Bastiani said the power was out for about six hours and people are just getting their gas back on.

"We had many things that seem like you know maybe we need to get out of here but no this was pretty much uh a big one for us," said Bastiani.

Dr. Robert Brosi has a dental practice that sits above other businesses off of Road 426.

When he went to work on Monday, he noticed water collecting in the parking lot. It got worse.

Brosi said he's used to seeing water overflow from nearby China Creek, but water has never reached this high.

"Within three or four hours it was up. You're looking at a couple of feet," said Brosi.

The Madera County Board of Supervisors has declared a local state of emergency due to this extreme weather.

mymotherlode.com

More Storms Forecast From Friday Through Tuesday

A Flood Warning will remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 AM this morning. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Multiple structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?

While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
FRESNO, CA
GreenMatters

As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks

While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

Multiple Evacuation Orders Issued Around the Valley Due to Flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

State Route 140 Temporarily Closed in Merced River Canyon

UPDATE – State Route 140 has re-opened at 5 PM on January 10, 2023. MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has temporarily closed State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon area of Mariposa County from approximately Colorado Road above Midpines to Yosemite Cedar Lodge in El Portal due to multiple mudslides that have made the road impassable.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
