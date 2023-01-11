Utah woman makes care packages for kids in community following family's murder

ENOCH, Utah — In 2020, Sarah Pugliese was an intern helping kids experiencing trauma, but her internship was cut short due to COVID-19. But she decided she was not going to let that stop her from helping children that need it most.

"I wanted to brainstorm a way to still help them without being physically present," Pugliese said.

Her solution was the Topaz Fairy Project

"What [is] more magical than getting a letter in the mail from a magical fairy?" Pugliese said.

Pugliese creates care packages for kids experiencing trauma. They include toys, candy and letters, made custom based on information she gets from the kids' parents or guardians.

"Everything is completely customized to the child — encouragement, compliments unique to them so they feel special, and they feel recognized for who they are," Pugliese said.

She has sent care packages to kids in 49 states — everywhere but Rhode Island. She's working on sending some there, but right now she's focused on helping the Enoch community in southern Utah, where they are still grieving after the bodies of eight people, including five children, were found dead last week in what police say is a murder-suicide.

"Whether it's through the letters or the toys, just letting them know that even though there's a lot of bad in this world, there's still some good and some magic in it," Pugliese said.

Pugliese says although she can't change the past, she hopes she can brighten the present and future for kids who need it.

"I can't give them answers, I can't change what they've been through, but what I can do is bring a smile to their face and let them know someone outside their family believes in them and cares," she said.

More information about donating or supporting the cause in other ways can be found on the Topaz Fairy Project website .