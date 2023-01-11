ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!

Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away.  After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
