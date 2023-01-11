Read full article on original website
Related
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-lb Weight Loss In Fur Jacket And Distressed Jeans
Jessica Simpson sparked joy during the holiday season with festive snaps with her beautiful family. The singer and businesswoman also sparked concern when she shared one snap in particular that made fans flood the comments. Wait until you see her drastic weight loss in this festive holiday snap. Jessica Simpson...
We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!
Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
White women aren’t being ‘banned’ from using black beauty products – but they should know this
“My white friends who have straight hair have been telling me that this literally caused their hair to fall out,” a TikTok user says, clutching a little bottle of hair oil. This post is one of many spoof reviews appearing on social media for Mielle Organics’ rosemary mint growth hair oil, posted with one purpose: to deter white people from buying it.
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
Hottest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz and Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey and More
Sizzle reel! The hottest couples in Hollywood descended upon the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were among the first celebrities to arrive at the awards show in Los Angeles. The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a sexy, short Kevin Germanier dress with a purple boa cascading […]
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top
Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!
Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Swimsuit on Christmas: ‘I’m a Barbie Girl, in a Santa World’
Pretty in pink! Sarah Michelle Gellar channeled her inner Barbie on Christmas. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, to show off a hot pink swimsuit with "Barbie" written across the chest. "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world," Gellar captioned the social media post, adding the […]
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0