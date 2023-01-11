Summit County’s short-term rental regulations continue to come into focus ahead of first commissioner vote

Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Summit School District leaders defend inclusionary LGBTQ resolution following ‘aggressive’ public meeting
Following a public meeting Jan. 12 in which roughly 100 people gathered before the Summit School District Board of Education to address the district’s commitment to LGBTQ inclusion — especially for younger students — district leaders defended the policy and said they felt some comments were threatening and discriminatory.
Summit Daily News
Three storms, one week: Summit County ski areas prepare for possible foot of snow as southern mountains brace for 40+
Those seeking deep pockets of powder will want to head to southern Colorado this week as three back-to-back storms descend on the state. But those who stick around Summit County should be in for a treat as snow is expected to fall most days of the week until Friday, Jan. 20.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge, Summit County busy over the holidays, visitation data comparable to previous years
At the beginning of the 2022-23 winter season there was anxiety that the Christmas and New Year holidays would not bring the same amount of visitors to the Summit County and Breckenridge area. The visitation projection for the upcoming ski season was discussed momentarily at the Ski Area Chief Operating...
Summit Daily News
‘We need to stop this deadly trend’: State warns of dangerous avalanche conditions following four fatalities
Colorado is experiencing heightened avalanche risk in the backcountry this month after heavy December and January snowfall, with four avalanche fatalities recorded in the past three weekends and nine people caught in slides since the beginning of the season. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has recorded 973 avalanches in the...
Summit Daily News
This week in history Jan. 13, 1923: Robert W. Foote dies, train to Denver stalls in Breckenridge
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 13, 1923. After several years of illness, which confined him to his home, Robert W. Foote passed to the great beyond on the afternoon of Jan. 11. In him, Breckenridge has lost one its progressive and energetic citizens, who even two days before his death was busy planning a new mining venture for next summer.
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 15
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Amber, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female. Cali, 7 months, domestic shorthair,...
Summit Daily News
Officials warn avalanche danger will continue through Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has warned that dangerous avalanche conditions will last through the busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, when many may be heading into the backcountry. Since Dec. 26, the center has recorded 870 avalanches. Four people have died in avalanches in Colorado this winter, and...
Summit Daily News
Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands
ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
Summit Daily News
Two dead following separate incidents at Vail Mountain Thursday
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
Summit Daily News
Crested Butte gets the best of Summit hockey team in 6-3 win
Fueled by its first win of the season earlier in the week, the Summit High School hockey team prowled for a league win against Crested Butte High School on Friday, Jan. 13. In the days leading up to the game, Summit knew it would have to be on top of its game in order to beat one of its biggest, mountain-town rivals.
Comments / 0