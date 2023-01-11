Summit County’s short-term rental regulations continue to come into focus ahead of first commissioner vote

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 13, 1923. After several years of illness, which confined him to his home, Robert W. Foote passed to the great beyond on the afternoon of Jan. 11. In him, Breckenridge has lost one its progressive and energetic citizens, who even two days before his death was busy planning a new mining venture for next summer.

