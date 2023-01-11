ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit County’s short-term rental regulations continue to come into focus ahead of first commissioner vote

By Robert Tann
Summit Daily News
 5 days ago
Summit Daily News

Summit School District leaders defend inclusionary LGBTQ resolution following ‘aggressive’ public meeting

Following a public meeting Jan. 12 in which roughly 100 people gathered before the Summit School District Board of Education to address the district’s commitment to LGBTQ inclusion — especially for younger students — district leaders defended the policy and said they felt some comments were threatening and discriminatory.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

‘We need to stop this deadly trend’: State warns of dangerous avalanche conditions following four fatalities

Colorado is experiencing heightened avalanche risk in the backcountry this month after heavy December and January snowfall, with four avalanche fatalities recorded in the past three weekends and nine people caught in slides since the beginning of the season. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has recorded 973 avalanches in the...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

This week in history Jan. 13, 1923: Robert W. Foote dies, train to Denver stalls in Breckenridge

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 13, 1923. After several years of illness, which confined him to his home, Robert W. Foote passed to the great beyond on the afternoon of Jan. 11. In him, Breckenridge has lost one its progressive and energetic citizens, who even two days before his death was busy planning a new mining venture for next summer.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 15

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Amber, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female. Cali, 7 months, domestic shorthair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands

ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
BASALT, CO
Summit Daily News

Two dead following separate incidents at Vail Mountain Thursday

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Crested Butte gets the best of Summit hockey team in 6-3 win

Fueled by its first win of the season earlier in the week, the Summit High School hockey team prowled for a league win against Crested Butte High School on Friday, Jan. 13. In the days leading up to the game, Summit knew it would have to be on top of its game in order to beat one of its biggest, mountain-town rivals.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO

