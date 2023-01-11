Read full article on original website
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
More than 100 Haitians land in Key Largo, just a day after Cuban migrants’ arrival
More than 100 Haitians landed Tuesday in a gated community in Key Largo, the latest boatload of refugees from the Caribbean to hit Florida’s shores.
Sailboat with another 200 migrants lands in Florida Keys as ‘humanitarian crisis’ continues
The "mass migrant crisis" affecting the Florida Keys continued to worsen Tuesday as a sailboat carrying another 200 migrants landed in Key Largo.
Cruise ships returning to Florida ports rescue 24 migrants, including five from Cuba
At least 24 migrants bound for the Florida coast were rescued by two cruise ships Monday after their makeshift vessels were stranded at sea.
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
See for yourself: Photos reveal plight of the Cuban migrants detained in Florida Keys
Hundreds of Cuban migrants have landed in the Florida Keys since Christmas, escaping the island nation’s economic crisis and political repression.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Mobilizing National Guard
Florida leadership can’t stand the current immigration system. They will attempt to persuade a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is breaking federal law by implementing practices resulting in the release of unauthorized immigrants into the country.
Hundreds of migrants trying to leave border apprehended at highway checkpoints
Border agents have apprehended hundreds of unvetted migrants aboard commercial buses who are trying to get out of El Paso
Florida could pay private attorneys nearly $1.5M for lawsuit defense over migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
Update: In an earlier version of this story, Michael Barfield, Director of Public Access for the Florida Center for Government Accountability, was incorrectly identified as lead attorney for the Center. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is turning heads again over his decision to privately fly nearly 50 asylum-seeking migrants in Texas...
Hundreds of Cuban migrants head to Key West after landing on Keys island, Coast Guard says
Hundreds of Cuban migrants who were stranded on remote islands off a Florida Keys national park for almost a week were shipped to Key West on Thursday.
DeSantis activates National Guard as hundreds of Cuban migrants arrive in Florida
The decision comes at a moment complicated by broader, border-focused immigration fights that DeSantis has long-used to attack the Biden administration.
Over 300 migrants landed at a national park in Florida over the weekend
Why was Dry Tortugas National Park closed? Migrants from Cuba reportedly arrived at Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida.
Border Patrol says migrants from Brazil, Bahamas and Haiti arrived in Fort Lauderdale
The U.S. Border Patrol says it apprehended 12 migrants of different nationalities after a yacht arrived on a Fort Lauderdale beach Tuesday night.
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
Federal border wall replacing Arizona container wall goes up next week
(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week. A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona. “The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,”...
Large group of Cuban migrants lands at Navy base in Key West
As the near-constant migrant arrivals in the Florida Keys continues unabated this week, a large group of people from Cuba came ashore at the U.S. Navy’s air base in Key West late Thursday night, officials said.
As Biden visits border, still no apology over false claims that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants
President Biden will visit the border on Sunday, but he has not yet apologized for accusing Border Patrol agents of whipping Haitian migrants in September 2021.
DeSantis Ignites Firestorms, Takes Biden to Court in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis' and President Joe Biden’s fight over immigration seems like it's only warming up. What started with bickering, legal arguments, and shipping asylum seekers around the country is now getting its epilogue in yet another court hearing.
Florida national park cleared of more than 300 migrants held there amid a surge in boat landings
Border authorities and Florida officials reported a surge in migrants over the weekend in what they say has been a drain on local resources.
