(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week. A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona. “The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,”...

YUMA, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO