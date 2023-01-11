ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report

The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
dailyhodl.com

Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm

A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin Top and Bottom Updates Outlook After Big Crypto Rally

A trader who sold Bitcoin (BTC) near its all-time high and re-entered the market at a massive discount in November is updating his outlook on the crypto markets. The pseudonymous trader, who goes by the name DonAlt, tells his 449,000 Twitter followers that bears are in a precarious position after Bitcoin’s run from $15,731 on November 21st to its Thursday high of $19,117.
coinjournal.net

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
TheDailyBeast

Winklevoss Twins’ Crypto Firm Charged With Hawking Illegal Securities

A company founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss was one of two cryptocurrency firms charged with offering unregistered securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.Gemini, the Winklevoss’ crypto exchange, and Genesis, a broker under the heavyweight conglomerate Digital Currency Group, together raised “billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors” for Gemini Earn, a program that promised investors high interest on the assets they lent to Genesis.Earn was billed to customers as a way to passively grow their crypto holdings, with advertised annual returns as high as 7.4 percent. The set-up was simple:...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days

A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
u.today

Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report

An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...

