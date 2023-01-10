FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sykes
Mr. Jerry Albert Sykes a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Covington, La. at the age of 84. Mr. Sykes is survived by a daughter, Donna S. Mullen of Bogalusa, La.; a son, Douglas Ray Sykes of Bogalusa, La.; four grandchildren, Tiffiny Martin of Baton Rouge, La., Madonna Bedwell of Bogalusa, La., Staci Felder of Baton Rouge, La. and Ashley Sykes of New York; and one brother, Douglas Henry Sykes of Bogalusa, La.
Franklinton defeated by Pearl River and Archbishop Hannan
Franklinton’s girls soccer team was defeated by Pearl River and Archbishop Hannan. The game against Pearl River was 4-0 in a District 7-III contest on the road Monday. Wednesday’s game was 10-0 at home. Franklinton’s next game will be on Jan. 13 against International High School of New...
Tynes
Dorothy Sadie Tynes of Bogalusa, La., passed away on Monday, Jan 9, 2023 at the age of 95. She was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and taught children’s church. A lifelong member of Union Heritage Church, formally Union Avenue Church, of Bogalusa, La. Dorothy was a caretaker and loved helping people. Her life revolved around her children and she always put her family first. She was like a Mom to her grandchildren. Dorothy was a simple lady who loved her church and wanted her family to know God.
Guynes
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all of them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
Arrests/releases
Arrests 1-6-1/9 Charles Byron Sanders, 53, Kirklin Road in Tylertown, Miss., on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia 3rd(+) offense -felony, fugitive other jurisdiction. Bond was set at $5,000. John George Pfieffer, 63, 11th Avenue 7 in Franklinton, on a charge of battery-aggravated. Bond was...
Pine topped by Amite
Pine’s boys basketball team was defeated by Amite, 53-39, in the first District 7-3A game of the season at home on Tuesday. Zach Thomas led Pine with 15 points that included a 3-pointer. Luke Spears recorded 10. Nathan Martin tallied eight that included two 3-pointers. D.J. Garrett posted six.
Concerned Citizens of Varnado and Angie Community sponsoring 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade
The Concerned Citizens of Varnado and Angie Community will sponsor our 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Varnado followed by a program in the Varnado High School Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. The Community parade will roll thru Varnado at 1pm. The lineup starts at noon...
Pine defeated by Amite
Pine’s girls basketball team was defeated by defending state champion Amite, 63-36, the District 7-3A opener at home on Tuesday. Alyssa Phelps was Pine’s leader in points with 12 that included two 3-pointers. Dillon Sumrall posted nine points. Samantha Thomas tallied six points. Kori Sumrall put up five...
Franklinton comes up short against Haynes Academy
Franklinton’s girls soccer team was topped by Haynes Academy, 4-3, in a match held on Jan. 4 at home. Kaylee Ard, Mercedes Lopez and Morgan Varnado all scored a goal for Franklinton. Susan Bradford made 23 saves in net. Franklinton’s next game is Jan. 11 against Archbishop Hannan at...
6 businesses sell alcohol to a minor
The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor parish businesses which sell alcohol in an attempt to identify those that are not requiring proper identification of the purchaser. On Jan. 5, another check was made utilizing an underage purchaser who attempted to purchase alcohol. During the Jan. 5 operation,...
