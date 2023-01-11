Relief from the rain

Following the light rain for the first half of Tuesday, dry conditions prevail for much of the region. A break between systems is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with some lingering clouds and plenty of sunshine. Flood warnings and watches, along with Wind warnings and advisories are no longer in effect at this time.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect until 10pm on Friday for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern and Southeastern Coast, San Luis Obispo County, Central Coast, and Ventura County beaches. While the waves may be beautiful, they are potentially dangerous due to rip currents and the possibility of flooding. Avoid the beaches for the time being.

Offshore trends and a weak Santa Ana wind event in Ventura County will slightly warm temperatures on Thursday, but they will rapidly cool as we approach the weekend. The chance of rain returns Friday, showers are expected Saturday, and a chance of rain is expected into early next week.

